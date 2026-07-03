Miguel Cabrera

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The Tigers and Yankees brawl at home plate.
Sports

Video Shows Wild Benches-Clearing Brawl Between Yankees and Tigers

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers got into a brawl on Thursday afternoon.

Gavin Evans3250 days ago

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