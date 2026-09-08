Christian Dare Portrait

Christian Dare

Joined February 2015 | 29 posts
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Latest Stories

Drake's OVO collaborates with Canada Goose on the Timber Shell.

Drake's OVO Partners With Canada Goose On Another Collaboration

Drake's OVO brand collaborates with Canada Goose on their second spring collection

Christian Dare3383 days ago
José Bautista Canada Goose

Home Run: Canada Goose Collaborates with Toronto Blue Jays' José Bautista

Canada Goose has partnered with Toronto Blue Jays Star José Bautista.

Christian Dare3685 days ago
Phylicia George Instagram

Canada's Hottest Athletes at Rio Olympics: Follow Them on Instagram

Looking to find your favourite Canadian athlete on Instagram? We've got you covered.

Christian Dare3690 days ago

Osheaga Survival Guide 2016

Your Osheaga 2016 Survival Guide.

Christian Dare3703 days ago

The 6ix Is Alive With Kicks: Luigi Sardo Launches Sneakers

Canadian brand Luigi Sardo adds a new sneaker collection into the mix.

Christian Dare3718 days ago
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Canadian Luxe Streetwear Brand Needs&Wants Does Something Very Canadian: Opens A Store In The Woods

Canadian brand Needs&Wants opens a luxe minimalist showroom/retail space in the middle of the Canadian Woods.

Christian Dare3747 days ago

Canada's Design Exchange Auctions Off Notable Modern Design

Canada's Design Exchange hosts the second annual design auction with pieces from Zaha Hadid, Paul Smith, Kelly Wearstler, Eero Saarinen and more.

Christian Dare3753 days ago

Your New Neighburr In The Six

New streetwear brand, Neighburr, launches modern and minimalist baseball caps for the urban gentleman.

Christian Dare3776 days ago

First Look: Kollar Clothing Releases S/S 2016 Collection

Canadian streetwear brand Kollar Clothing launches their SS2016 collection.

Christian Dare3794 days ago

MashUp: The Birth Of Modern Culture At The VAG

The Vancouver Art Gallery's latest exhibition is the world's largest survey of the power of the 'MashUP' and how it has influenced modern culture.

Christian Dare3796 days ago
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Canadian Design Duo Sully Wong Drop Two New Sneakers Styles

Canadian sneaker design duo Sully Wong set to release the SW MICRO LOW and SWJ 6 MID MICRO on April 4th in 5 colourways.

Christian Dare3821 days ago

Toronto Menswear Designer Andrew Coimbra Unveils Fall Winter 2016 Collection

Canadian streetwear designer Andrew Coimbra previews his F/W2016 collection in Toronto.

Christian Dare3822 days ago

Tattoos: Ritual. Identity. Obsession. Art. Opens At The ROM

If you are drawn to the beauty of body art and what to explore more of the history of ink, you need to check out this exhibit

Christian Dare3823 days ago

Outsiders: American Photography And Film Hits The AGO

This show is a must see for anyone interested in American culture and the issues that shaped it – race, gender, sexuality

Christian Dare3825 days ago

Chatting With Canadian Shoe Company Luigi Sardo

We sat down with the founder of Luigi Sardo to see what makes him tick and how it influences his brand.

Christian Dare3921 days ago
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French Street Artist L’Atlas Comes To Toronto

French street artist L’Atlas hits Toronto to show off limited edition Perrier cans.French street artist L’Atlas hits Toronto.

Christian Dare3965 days ago

SNAP! Canadian Models To Follow On Snapchat

Here's our run down on which Canadian models to follow on Snapchat.

Christian Dare3982 days ago

The Inside Out Project Makes Its Canadian Debut

Inside Out: The global participatory art project comes to Canada.

Christian Dare4005 days ago

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