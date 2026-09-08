Christian Dare
Latest Stories
Drake's OVO Partners With Canada Goose On Another Collaboration
Drake's OVO brand collaborates with Canada Goose on their second spring collection
Home Run: Canada Goose Collaborates with Toronto Blue Jays' José Bautista
Canada Goose has partnered with Toronto Blue Jays Star José Bautista.
Canada's Hottest Athletes at Rio Olympics: Follow Them on Instagram
Looking to find your favourite Canadian athlete on Instagram? We've got you covered.
The 6ix Is Alive With Kicks: Luigi Sardo Launches Sneakers
Canadian brand Luigi Sardo adds a new sneaker collection into the mix.
Canadian Luxe Streetwear Brand Needs&Wants Does Something Very Canadian: Opens A Store In The Woods
Canadian brand Needs&Wants opens a luxe minimalist showroom/retail space in the middle of the Canadian Woods.
Canada's Design Exchange Auctions Off Notable Modern Design
Canada's Design Exchange hosts the second annual design auction with pieces from Zaha Hadid, Paul Smith, Kelly Wearstler, Eero Saarinen and more.
Your New Neighburr In The Six
New streetwear brand, Neighburr, launches modern and minimalist baseball caps for the urban gentleman.
First Look: Kollar Clothing Releases S/S 2016 Collection
Canadian streetwear brand Kollar Clothing launches their SS2016 collection.
MashUp: The Birth Of Modern Culture At The VAG
The Vancouver Art Gallery's latest exhibition is the world's largest survey of the power of the 'MashUP' and how it has influenced modern culture.
Canadian Design Duo Sully Wong Drop Two New Sneakers Styles
Canadian sneaker design duo Sully Wong set to release the SW MICRO LOW and SWJ 6 MID MICRO on April 4th in 5 colourways.
Toronto Menswear Designer Andrew Coimbra Unveils Fall Winter 2016 Collection
Canadian streetwear designer Andrew Coimbra previews his F/W2016 collection in Toronto.
Tattoos: Ritual. Identity. Obsession. Art. Opens At The ROM
If you are drawn to the beauty of body art and what to explore more of the history of ink, you need to check out this exhibit
Outsiders: American Photography And Film Hits The AGO
This show is a must see for anyone interested in American culture and the issues that shaped it – race, gender, sexuality
Chatting With Canadian Shoe Company Luigi Sardo
We sat down with the founder of Luigi Sardo to see what makes him tick and how it influences his brand.
French Street Artist L’Atlas Comes To Toronto
French street artist L’Atlas hits Toronto to show off limited edition Perrier cans.French street artist L’Atlas hits Toronto.
SNAP! Canadian Models To Follow On Snapchat
Here's our run down on which Canadian models to follow on Snapchat.
The Inside Out Project Makes Its Canadian Debut
Inside Out: The global participatory art project comes to Canada.