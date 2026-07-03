Johnny Manziel

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Johnny Manziel Wins in MMA Debut—But Says He'll Never Do It Again
Sports

Johnny Manziel Dominates MMA Debut, Then Says He Probably Won’t Fight Again

The former Browns QB dominated Bob Menery in Las Vegas, flashed his ‘money’ celebration, then called the combat sports experiment one-and-done.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Diego Pavia is Getting Coached by Johnny Manziel—But His NFL Prospects Don't Look Good
Sports

Diego Pavia Says Johnny Manziel Is Mentoring Him Ahead of NFL Draft Amid Questions About His Future

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia says Johnny Manziel has been helping him navigate the NFL draft process while scouts debate his pro potential.

Bernadette Giacomazzo135 days ago
I'm sorry, I can't identify people in this image.
Music

Johnny Manziel Hints When Drake’s 'Iceman' Album Could Arrive

Johnny Manziel seems to have some intel when it comes to Drake's next album.

Mark Elibert334 days ago
Floyd Mayweather in a cap and tracksuit speaking into a microphone; Johnny Manziel in a black suit smiling at an event.
Music

Cam’ron Warns Johnny Manziel for Entering Gillie da Kid and Cam Newton Beef: ‘Mind Your Business’

Cam’ron warns Johnny Manziel that Gillie Da Kid will knock him out if they were to ever fight.

Mark Elibert335 days ago
Advertisement
Johnny Manziel Praises Shedeur Sanders, Says He's 'Prepared for the Moment' in the NFL
Sports

Johnny Manziel Praises Shedeur Sanders, Says He's 'Prepared for the Moment' in the NFL

The Texas A&M legend has known the Sanders family for a long time.

Bernadette Giacomazzo335 days ago
Gillie Da Kid and Johnny Manziel
Pop Culture

Gillie Da Kid Hits Back at Johnny Manziel Over Slap Threat: 'You Was In the League for Two Weeks'

Gillie estimates that Manziel will need about two weeks in the hospital if things get physical.

Trey Alston348 days ago
Cam Newton, Johnny Manziel, Gillie Da Kid
Sports

Johnny Manziel Wants to 'Slap the F**k Out' of Gillie Da Kid for Cam Newton Joke

Manziel went on a brief X rant about the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' host.

Trey Alston349 days ago
Person wearing patterned jacket at a sports event, with microphone and earpiece, seated, with blurred audience in background
Sports

Johnny Manziel Says 'Strict Diet of Blow' Caused 40-Pound Weight Loss After Cleveland Browns Release

The former Browns quarterback is the latest to stop by Shannon Sharpe's long-form interview show, 'Club Shay Shay.'

Trace William Cowen876 days ago
Sports

Johnny Manziel Reflects on How His Depression Affected Relationship With LeBron James

Bron distanced himself from Manziel following his 2016 domestic violence incident.

Mark Elibert877 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

Johnny Manziel Reveals He Attempted Suicide After Cleveland Browns Cut Him in 2016

The former Heisman Trophy winner opens up about his past on Netflix's 'Untold' docuseries.

Brad Callas1078 days ago
Johnny Manziel watches the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks
Sports

Johnny Manziel Looking to Become a Pro Golfer and Knows It’s a ‘Very Uphill Battle’

Manziel played football in Canada and the now-defunct Alliance of American Football before joining the new Fan Controlled Football in February.

Xavier Hamilton1964 days ago
Johnny Manziel answers questions during press conference at Browns training facility.
Sports

Johnny Manziel Called Out By Fans For Trolling Browns After Loss to Chiefs

Johnny Manziel appeared to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns on Twitter after his former team fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

Jose Martinez2007 days ago
Johnny Manziel warms up before a game against the Birmingham Iron.
Sports

Johnny Manziel Claps Back at Darren Rovell Over Tweet Implying He's Irrelevant

Johnny Manziel didn't take too kindly to Darren Rovell's comment about how his football career has turned out in comparison to its trajectory seven years ago.

Jose Martinez2172 days ago
Post Malone
Music

Post Malone Announces Virtual Beer Pong Tournament With Celebrity Friends

Funds from the eight-day event, dubbed "The Ballina Cup," will go toward coronavirus relief efforts.

Joshua Espinoza2302 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App