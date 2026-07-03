Johnny Football

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Johnny Manziel watches the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks
Sports

Johnny Manziel Looking to Become a Pro Golfer and Knows It’s a ‘Very Uphill Battle’

Manziel played football in Canada and the now-defunct Alliance of American Football before joining the new Fan Controlled Football in February.

Xavier Hamilton1963 days ago
Johnny Manziel stands on the sidelines for the AAF's Memphis Express.
Sports

Johnny Manziel’s Wife Takes to Instagram to Claim ‘Vows Were Broken’

Bre Tiesi's allegations came via a series of responses in the comments section.

Gavin Evans2670 days ago
Johnny Manziel
Sports

Johnny Manziel Released, CFL Won't Let Any of Their Teams Sign Him

The Montreal Alouettes released Johnny Manziel, and the CFL isn't letting anyone else in the league sign him.

Gavin Evans2696 days ago
johnny manziel
Sports

Johnny Manziel Shares His Biggest Regret From His NFL Career

Johnny Manziel gave a revealing interview to Dan Patrick.

Aaron C. Mansfield3026 days ago
C. Morgan Engel
Sports

Johnny Manziel Threw for NFL Scouts at San Diego Pro Day as He Works Toward Comeback

Johnny Manziel threw for scouts from at least 14 NFL teams at San Diego's pro day.

Gavin Evans3038 days ago
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Sports

Johnny Manziel Just Got Engaged to a Model Who Supports His NFL Comeback Dream

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel got engaged to a model during a romantic trip to Paris.

Kyle Neubeck3414 days ago
Johnny Manziel attends a UFC fight.
Sports

Johnny Manziel Says He Was 'A Douche in 2016,' Vows to Be Better From Now On (UPDATE)

Johnny Manziel vows to be a good person again after saying he "was a douche in 2016."

Gavin Evans3465 days ago
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Sports

Lamar Jackson and Johnny Manziel Pose for an IG Pic After Heisman Ceremony

Heisman winner Lamar Jackson poses on Instagram with Johnny Manziel after winning award.

Aaron Perine3504 days ago
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Sports

Johnny Manziel Reaches Deal in Domestic Assault Case, Could Face 6-Game NFL Suspension

Johnny Manziel has reportedly reached a deal with prosecutors in his domestic assault case but could face a 6-game suspension if he returns to the NFL.

Gavin Evans3529 days ago
Sports

Johnny Manziel Indicted by Grand Jury on Misdemeanor Assault Charge

Stemming from altercation with his ex-girlfriend this past January.

Gavin Evans3735 days ago
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Sports

Report: Dallas Police Obtain Video Footage of Johnny Manziel's Alleged Assault On His Ex-Girlfriend

Dallas police did not disclose the video's content, but it's still another bad look for Johnny Football.

Dana Scott3799 days ago
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Sports

LeBron James' Marketing Agency Is Done with Johnny Manziel

Things aren't looking too good for Johnny Football.

Angel Diaz3844 days ago
Sports

Johnny Manziel Will Probably Start Thursday Against the Bengals

Josh McCown unlikely to recover from a painful injury to his ribs by midweek.

Gavin Evans3908 days ago
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Sports

Johnny Manziel Shows Off Power, Wins Home Run Derby During A-List Celebrity Softball Game

Johnny (Soft)ball shows off the longball during star-studded Celebrity game.

Maurice Peebles4057 days ago
Sports

Johnny Manziel is Harassed by Fan, Allegedly Tosses Water Bottle At Him

Johnny Manziel deals with an annoying fan by throwing a water bottle at him.

Gavin Evans4065 days ago

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