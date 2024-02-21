Johnny Manziel Reflects on How His Depression Affected Relationship With LeBron James

Johnny Manziel has revealed how his depression messed up his relationship with LeBron James when they two were playing in Cleveland at the same time.

During his appearance on Club Shay Shay, the former quarterback opened up about his tumultuous time in the 216 and how his mental health played a factor in his issues. According to Manziel, Bron tried his best to be there for Manziel by reaching out and inviting him over to his home during his second tenure with the Cavaliers, but his depression kept him from getting out of bed.

"I remember, this is how bad off I was whenever I was in Cleveland, LeBron would text me every week to come over to the house and watch a game or play poker with the boys and just tried to be there," Manziel said at around the 1:50:00 mark. "I was so depressed for the first time in my life that even my biggest role model and inspiration in my life couldn't get me out of bed to come and hang out with him."

He added, "When I went to the Cavs games, I went. I was in, I was out. I didn't really grasp and latch on to him in a way that I should have. And he tries to take me under his wing, and I'm just kind of nudging it away because of where my mental is and being just fully depressed, and where I was in my life. Is that an excuse? Absolutely not, because at the end of the day, the respect that I should have for them, giving me everything, should trump all else."