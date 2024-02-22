Johnny Manziel Says 'Strict Diet of Blow' Caused 40-Pound Weight Loss After Cleveland Browns Release

Johnny Manziel says he lost 40 pounds while on "a strict diet of blow" after his exit from the Cleveland Browns.
Starting around an hour and 43 minutes into the latest Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, the former Browns quarterback opened up about his past drug use, which he says caused the dramatic weight loss.
"The coke and the oxys and the Percocet were very, very tumultuous in my life and popped their head [up], especially in the days of wandering around the Hollywood Hills," Manziel said. "It makes sense why you see me so sporadic. I was 210 pounds when I left Cleveland. I was 170 pounds sitting in Vegas that August, that September, October. Whatever it was later that year. How you lose 40 pounds? You’re on a strict diet of blow!"
After a quick Ozempic joke, Manziel elaborated further, telling Sharpe he didn’t see himself as looking “any different” than he did while with the Browns. At least, he didn’t notice any physical differences until he weighed himself at the Cosmopolitan hotel. As fans know, Manziel played two seasons for the Browns before he was formally waived by the team in 2016.
Elsewhere, Manziel spoke on having "let down" both Drake and LeBron James. The former, of course, released the Manziel-inspired "Draft Day" back in 2014.
"There’s a lot of people that I let down and I truly feel like him and LeBron, at a point in time, were people that I really, really let down," Manziel told Sharpe this week. According to Manziel, he owes them both "an apology."
See more from Manziel and Sharpe above.