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Steph Curry Finally Cooks Rockets; Gilbert Arenas on Nick Young Wearing Hibachi Shoes | Out of Bound
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Steph Curry Finally Cooks Rockets; Gilbert Arenas on Nick Young Wearing Hibachi Shoes | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's episode of #OutofBounds, Gilbert Arenas,&nbsp;Adam Caparell, and Pierce Simpson discuss Steph Curry finally catching fire, scoring 35 points as the Warriors humiliated the Rockets 126-85&nbsp;to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Gil explains why Chef Curry cooked — scoring 26 in the second

Complex2979 days ago

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