Diego Pavia Says Johnny Manziel Is Mentoring Him Ahead of NFL Draft Amid Questions About His Future

As Diego Pavia moves through the NFL draft process, the Vanderbilt quarterback has turned to an unlikely mentor: former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. Pavia confirmed to NBC News at the NFL Scouting Combine that Manziel has been in regular contact with him during the pre-draft process, offering insight into what the transition from college star to professional quarterback actually looks like.

“He’s giving me what to look out for, what it’s like, how to stay in the process,” Pavia said. “He’s given me some good advice, for sure.” According to Pavia, the relationship isn’t limited to occasional conversations about football. He said Manziel frequently checks in with him and has built a personal connection with his family. “He always reaches out, checks up on me, makes sure I’m good,” Pavia said. “He’s just a friend to me. He’s been around me, he’s been around my family. He’s just a great person for those that really don’t know him.” The mentorship comes at a time when Pavia’s draft outlook remains uncertain. While the quarterback had a standout college career—including a Heisman finalist finish—evaluators have raised questions about whether his game translates cleanly to the NFL. One of the most direct assessments came from former quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms, who reviewed Pavia’s throwing session at the combine.

“To his backside, he was a D thrower. I mean, it was C- or D,” Simms said while breaking down the workout. “To his front side, he was like A, B, okay, great.” Simms also questioned whether Pavia fits the physical profile teams are currently prioritizing at quarterback. “Is he an NFL prospect? I’m not sure,” Simms said. “It’s too early to answer, but that’s what people aren’t trying to figure out.” Size is part of that conversation. At roughly six feet tall, Pavia is smaller than many quarterbacks entering the league, and Simms suggested teams are increasingly cautious with passers who fall outside the traditional mold. “On the small quarterback, they’re cold,” he said, referencing recent concerns around durability and system limitations.