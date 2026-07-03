JJ Watt

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Snapchat has given fans the opportunity to keep up with their favorite celebrities' daily activities up to the second. While many professional athletes have their Snapchat on private to family and friends, others openly share their luxurious lifestyles to the rest of the world. These are the 15 best athletes to follow.
Zion Olojede

Latest Stories

Two men posing at events; left in casual buttoned shirt, right in suit with no tie
Sports

J.J. Watt Claps Back at Austin Rivers Over NBA-NFL Players Comparison: 'You Don’t Got a Job in Either Right Now'

Austin Rivers believes basketball players would fare better in the NFL than football players would in the NBA.

Brad Callas801 days ago
Reebok JJ IV 'Valor' GZ0065 Pair
Sneakers

J.J. Watt Honors Pat Tillman With Latest Reebok Release

J.J. Watt honors the late NFL star-turned-American hero Pat Tillman with his latest Reebok JJ IV 'Valor' releasing in May 2021. Click here for the release info.

Victor Deng1879 days ago
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans participates in warmups
Sports

J.J. Watt Signs With Arizona Cardinals

Defensive end, J.J. Watt, has finally found a new home. The former Houston Texans superstar is reuniting with DeAndre Hopkins on the Arizona Cardinals. 

Xavier Hamilton1964 days ago
JJ Watt and TJ Watt
Sports

J.J. Watt Released From the Texans and His Brother Is Already Recruiting Him

The Houston Texans have granted defensive end J.J. Watt’s request to be released, and it seems like his brother T.J. is already suggesting a new home for him.

Joe Price1981 days ago
Dwyane Wade speaks to the media after his ceremony for his jersey retirement.
Sports

Dwyane Wade, Dak Prescott, and More Make Profit Off Cholula's $800 Million Deal

Victor Oladipo, J.J. Watt, and Travis Kelce among the athletes who will see a massive return on their investment after McCormick acquires Cholula Hot Sauce.

Jose Martinez2060 days ago
Advertisement
A general view of the NFL 100 logo
Sports

NFL Players Start #WeWantToPlay Twitter Campaign to Express Training Camp Safety Concerns

This campaign comes a day after the NFL confirmed that training camp will begin this month. All 32 teams will be required to start training camp by July 28.

Xavier Hamilton2189 days ago
jj watt
Sports

J.J. Watt Speaks on His Stance About Kneeling During National Anthem and the Flag

J.J. Watt responded to a fan on Twitter who said that they didn't think that Watt would be kneeling during the national anthem next season.

Jordan Rose2225 days ago
Frozen 2 SNL
Pop Culture

Watch J.J. Watt Imagine Deleted Scenes From 'Frozen 2' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Watt also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Saturday night.

Xavier Hamilton2357 days ago
Football player J.J. Watt
Sports

J.J. Watt to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims

Ten people were killed and another 10 were injured during the shooting in Texas on Friday morning.

tara mahadevan2981 days ago
Reebok JJ Watt 2 Sneakers
Sneakers

J.J. Watt Is Sending His Sneakers to Soldiers in Afghanistan

J.J. Watt is sending his latest Reebok sneakers to soldiers in Afghanistan.

Brendan Dunne3136 days ago
Advertisement
Larry Fitzgerald after a preseason game.
Sports

The NFL's Most Likable Player Isn't Who You'd Expect

Larry Fitzgerald is the most-liked player in the NFL, according to a new poll.

Chris Yuscavage3235 days ago
Kickasso Yeezy Custom
Sneakers

Custom Yeezys Raise Money for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kickasso Kustoms is raffling a custom pair of Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2 to aid Hurricane Harvey relief.

Mike DeStefano3244 days ago
Flooding in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.
Sports

How the Sports World Is Helping Houston After Hurricane Harvey

J.J. Watt, Chris Paul, and Gerald Green are just a few of the athletes who have lent a hand to those in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

Chris Yuscavage3244 days ago
Football player J.J. Watt
Sneakers

J.J. Watt Takes a Shot at Big Baller Brand to Promote His Reebok Sneakers

J.J. Watt Takes a Shot at Lonzo Ball and Big Baller Brand to Promote New Reebok Sneakers.

Brandon Richard3291 days ago
Reebok JJ Watt II Eyeblack Release Date Profile
Sneakers

Reebok Introduces J.J. Watt's Second Signature Sneaker

Reebok Introduces J.J. Watt's Second Signature Sneaker, the JJ II.

Brandon Richard3292 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App