Brady Watt

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Papoose
Music

Papoose Reveals Plan to Retire and Drops Surprise Project 'January'

Papoose capped off his 2020 with the new album 'Endangered Species,' and he's already back with yet another project—plus a big announcement about his career.

Joe Price1993 days ago
Bishop Nehru and Brady Watt
Music

Premiere: Bishop Nehru and Brady Watt Tease Collab EP With the Smooth "Made for This"

Bishop Nehru delivered his highly anticipated album 'Elevators: Act I & II' last year, working with Kaytranada on the first half and MF DOOM on the second.

Joe Price2518 days ago

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