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Post Malone performs at 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Tour
Style

Post Malone Drops $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring

Before he takes his Twelve Carat Tour overseas next month, Post Malone celebrated the conclusion of the U.S. leg by dropping $500,000 on a pinky ring.

Brad Callas1334 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller during the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Tamba Bay Buccaneers
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller Working With Celebrity Jeweler to Craft Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl Rings

Celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills is working closely with Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller to design the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl rings.

Brad Callas1531 days ago
Lil Durk attends All Star WKND with Lil Durk & Moneybagg Yo
Music

Lil Durk Shares Message to People Shaming Rappers and Athletes for Rocking Fake Jewelry

Lil Durk, who's gearing up to drop his '7220' album this month, sent out a message to people shaming rappers and athletes for rocking fake jewelry.

Brad Callas1597 days ago
Moneybagg Yo attends Onyx Friday Nights
Style

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off New Diamond-Encrusted Teeth That Cost $200K

Moneybagg Yo took to social media to reveal his new diamond-encrusted teeth that feature a money bag logo. The new pieces cost him $200,000.

Jordan Rose1639 days ago
MGK and Megan Fox attend 2021 MTV VMAs
Style

Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring With Thorns: 'If She Tries to Take It Off, It Hurts'

Speaking about his engagement to Megan Fox in a new interview with 'Vogue,' Machine Gun Kelly revealed why he designed her ring with thorns.

Brad Callas1640 days ago
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Sotheby's auctions off rare black diamond from outer space
Life

Sotheby's Unveils 555-Carat Black Diamond Expected to Get Millions at Auction

Sotheby's has unveiled a rare black diamond that's thought to be from space. The gem will be auctioned off next month and will likely be bought for millions.

Brad Callas1640 days ago
coi leray chain
Style

Coi Leray Shows Off New Piece and Claims She Has the Best Chain

Coi Leray took to social media to show off the piece of jewelry and tweeted out that she "thought Travis Scott had the best chain until I got mines."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1758 days ago
Conor McGregor
Style

Conor McGregor Shows Off Stunning $1 Million Watch From Jacob and Co.

A representative for Jacob and Co. confirmed to Complex that McGregor had purchased the Astronomia Baguette in rose gold.

Joshua Espinoza2009 days ago
Protective N 95 face masks lie on a table.
Life

Jeweler Creates $1.5 Million Mask Encrusted With Diamonds and Gold

An Israeli jeweler was tasked with making the world's most expensive face covering, so he created a $1.5 million mask with white gold and diamonds.

Jose Martinez2167 days ago
Tanzanite
Life

Small-Scale Tanzanian Miner Sells Massive Tanzanite Gems for Over $3 Million

Saniniu Laizer says he plans to put some of the money toward building a school and shopping mall near his home.

Joshua Espinoza2213 days ago
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diamonds
Life

There Is an Oversupply of Diamonds Worth Billions in the World Due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic devastated the diamond industry, leading to a surplus of diamonds in the world. Now, dealers are figuring out how to sell the gems.

tara mahadevan2229 days ago
feather pendants ice4
Style

Feather Pendant's Latest Collection Gets Iced Out

Feather Pendants reigns in the Winter months with an iced-out collection of rings, perfect for the seasonal period.

Sam Cole2408 days ago
travis scott
Music

Travis Scott Celebrates ASTROWORLD Tour Success With $450,000 Chain

Travis Scott's 'ASTROWORLD' album begat the ASTROWORLD Tour, which begat this new ASTROWORLD chain.

Trace William Cowen2761 days ago
drake getty prince williams
Music

Drake Shows Off Life-Size Owl Jewelry Made With 'Over a Kilo of Gold'

Drake's jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills revealed that the chain is made out of "over a kilo of gold and over 100 carats of Ascher cut diamonds." When he received the piece this weekend, Drake said, "It’s the infinity gauntlet."

Eric Skelton2874 days ago
T.I.
Music

T.I. Wants a $775K Lawsuit Against Him Thrown Out of Court

T.I. is asking a judge to throw out a pricey lawsuit against him.

Victoria L. Johnson2966 days ago
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Beyonce performing.
Music

Beyoncé Re-Gifts Papillon Ring From Jay Z to London Museum

Beyoncé's rare ring will be displayed alongside jewelry worn by other queens throughout history.

juliarp2989 days ago

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