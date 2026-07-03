Some of November’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Kim Kardashian, Tee Grizzley, Verdy, and More
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Post Malone's $500,000 pinky ring, Verdy's Vick x Girls Don't Cry chain by Alex Moss, Kim Kardashian's Gabby elan grills, and more in this monthly round up.Lei Takanashi
A woman stole £4.2 million worth of diamonds after posing to be a gemologist and swapping the valuable stones out for common garden pebbles, prosecutors said.Jordan Rose
Owner of Trax NYC Maksud Agadjani and Jason of Beverly Hills break down the process of melting down jewelry and give their thoughts on Drake's 'Meltdown' verse.Mike DeStefano
We spoke to ASAP Rocky's jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, to learn how he made the rapper's two-finger gold ring that was seen in the music video for "D.M.B."Lei Takanashi