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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala together
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Rihanna's 2026 Met Gala Look Is a Maison Margiela Mashup Two Years in the Making

The singer pulled from Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 Looks 9 and 31 to build one of the night's most talked-about appearances.

Abel Shifferaw74 days ago
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
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Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Designer Kindred Lubeck Launches Bridal Line

Lubeck is taking advantage of her newfound popularity by launching Artifex Bridal.

Holly Riordan101 days ago

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