Pop Culture

Jessica Alba is All Smiles After Her Romantic Mexican Getaway with Danny Ramirez

Walks through historic Mexico City, intimate dinners, and Insta PDA: how Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez made their getaway feel like a rom-com.

Jessica Alba is All Smiles After Her Romantic Mexican Getaway with Danny Ramirez
Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Jessica Alba is giving fans a closer look at her recent trip to Mexico City with actor Danny Ramirez, sharing a series of photos that highlight their time exploring the city together.

Alba posted a carousel of images on social media capturing moments from the getaway, including snapshots of the pair walking through the city, dining out, and exchanging affectionate cheek kisses.

“The best week in one of my favorite cities — belly full, heart fuller #CDMX,” she wrote alongside the photos. The images show the couple spending time at restaurants, strolling through historic areas, and posing together while sightseeing.

In one photo, Alba leans in to kiss Ramirez on the cheek, while another captures him returning the gesture. Other images feature the pair smiling together as they explore the streets of Mexico City and visit cultural landmarks, including artwork tied to legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Ramirez commented on the post, as well. “Tú ❤️‍🔥,” he wrote.

The update arrives months after Alba and Ramirez first sparked dating rumors. The two were initially seen together in May 2025, though Ramirez was not publicly identified at the time.

According to Fox News, their connection became more visible later that summer when they were spotted returning to Los Angeles from a trip to Cancún. The pair had known each other socially before their relationship became romantic and share a circle of mutual friends.

Their relationship gradually moved into the public eye throughout 2025. In October, Alba and Ramirez appeared together at the premiere of Valentina at the Mill Valley Film Festival, marking their red-carpet debut as a couple.

Alba also shared a beach photo of the two holding hands while she was in Australia filming the upcoming movie The Mark, which marked the first time they appeared together on her social media.

The couple’s recent Mexico City trip follows a beach vacation in Los Cabos, where they were photographed relaxing and sharing a kiss along the shoreline.

Meanwhile, Ramirez has also been navigating a busy professional schedule. The actor, who appeared in Season 2 of The Last of Us, will not return for Season 3 after scheduling conflicts forced the role of Manny to be recast.

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