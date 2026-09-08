Lauren Schwartzberg Portrait

Lauren Schwartzberg

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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Kamaiyah Is Hip-Hop's Past, Present, and Future

Lauren Schwartzberg3608 days ago
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How Snapchat Is Changing the Rules of Hollywood

After B-listers like DJ Khaled made it big, movie stars are flocking to Snapchat and changing how celebrities and the app behave.

Lauren Schwartzberg3795 days ago
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Interview: Artist Conor Harrington Discusses How Hip-Hop and Fallen Empires Inspired His "Eat and Delete" Exhibition in New York

Conor Harrington installed a new exhibition in New York for a week, his first in the city.

Lauren Schwartzberg4368 days ago
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10 Ways to Die (or Seriously Hurt Yourself) While Taking a Selfie

Just, you know, FYI.

Lauren Schwartzberg4665 days ago
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Ranking Wu-Tang Clan's Members By Their Style

Enter the nine chambers of style.

Lauren Schwartzberg4696 days ago
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How No Limit Records Predicted All of Today's Style Trends

They were 'bout it 'bout it before all of us.

Lauren Schwartzberg4700 days ago
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14 Rappers Share Their Biggest Regrets

Those moments we wish we could take back.

Lauren Schwartzberg4719 days ago
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Interview: Hal Williams of Odd Future Talks About His T-Shirt Collaboration With Exit Left Apparel

Find out how the producer linked up with young British designer, Jonny Williams of ELA.

Lauren Schwartzberg4781 days ago
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What Were Your Favorite Rapper's Parents' Jobs?

Learn a little something about the people who nurtured the minds of your favorite MCs.

Lauren Schwartzberg4782 days ago
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Interview: Scotty ATL Talks Bible Studies, The New Atlanta Sound, & Life After The Rap Game

The Atlanta rapper talks about being forced to build a fanbase and turning his life around.

Lauren Schwartzberg4804 days ago
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