Lauren Schwartzberg
Latest Stories
How Snapchat Is Changing the Rules of Hollywood
After B-listers like DJ Khaled made it big, movie stars are flocking to Snapchat and changing how celebrities and the app behave.
Interview: Artist Conor Harrington Discusses How Hip-Hop and Fallen Empires Inspired His "Eat and Delete" Exhibition in New York
Conor Harrington installed a new exhibition in New York for a week, his first in the city.
10 Ways to Die (or Seriously Hurt Yourself) While Taking a Selfie
Just, you know, FYI.
Ranking Wu-Tang Clan's Members By Their Style
Enter the nine chambers of style.
How No Limit Records Predicted All of Today's Style Trends
They were 'bout it 'bout it before all of us.
14 Rappers Share Their Biggest Regrets
Those moments we wish we could take back.
Interview: Hal Williams of Odd Future Talks About His T-Shirt Collaboration With Exit Left Apparel
Find out how the producer linked up with young British designer, Jonny Williams of ELA.
What Were Your Favorite Rapper's Parents' Jobs?
Learn a little something about the people who nurtured the minds of your favorite MCs.
Interview: Scotty ATL Talks Bible Studies, The New Atlanta Sound, & Life After The Rap Game
The Atlanta rapper talks about being forced to build a fanbase and turning his life around.