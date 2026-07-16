Jerry Rice Chases After Heckler at Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament

Jerry Rice made sure a spectator at a recent celebrity golf event knows to never heckle his game again.

The 63-year-old NFL Hall of Fame receiver was taking part in the 37th annual American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada, when someone appeared to mutter Rice's name before he started his backswing on a drive on the eighth hole.

After Rice hit the ball, the heckler yelled, "Fore!"

It was at that point that Rice spun around, scanned the crowd, fired off a string of "Hey. Yo. Hey. Hey," and took off—with club in hand.

"Which one? Which one?" he shouted as he ran toward a group of people. Someone in the crowd helped by calling out "green and blue," apparently identifying the heckler by clothing color.