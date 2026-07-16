Jerry Rice Chases After Heckler at Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament

Jerry Rice made sure a spectator at a recent celebrity golf event knows to never heckle his game again.
The 63-year-old NFL Hall of Fame receiver was taking part in the 37th annual American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada, when someone appeared to mutter Rice's name before he started his backswing on a drive on the eighth hole.
After Rice hit the ball, the heckler yelled, "Fore!"
It was at that point that Rice spun around, scanned the crowd, fired off a string of "Hey. Yo. Hey. Hey," and took off—with club in hand.
"Which one? Which one?" he shouted as he ran toward a group of people. Someone in the crowd helped by calling out "green and blue," apparently identifying the heckler by clothing color.
Rice's approach was more determined march than full sprint as he closed in. The crowd fed off every step, with at least one fan urging him on: "Go get him, Jerry. Go get him, Jerry."
The clip shows no physical confrontation, but it appears that Rice did eventually catch up to an individual or group, although the person taking the video remained a good distance away. You can check out the clip here.
This isn't the first time Rice has confronted someone on a golf course. In 2024, he had a heated exchange with a group of reporters at the American Century Championship.
After being asked whether the Kansas City Chiefs' receiving core was good enough to win another Super Bowl following their victory over San Francisco, Rice told one reporter, "I will fuck you up."
Before walking away, he added, "If you want some, come get some." At that point, security intervened.