Randy Moss Says He's the Best Wide Receiver of All Time, Even Over Jerry Rice

Randy Moss has made a bold claim that he's the greatest wide receiver of all-time, even over Jerry Rice, whom many believe rightfully deserves the title.
During his appearance on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls show on YouTube, the 46-year-old took sole ownership of the title of the greatest wide receiver ever to play football. According to Moss, he's even better than Rice, respectfully.
"Hands down, I consider myself as the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game," Moss said. "It wasn't a shot at Jerry. I still have respect and love for Jerry, but I just thought the way that I changed the game of football."
Moss also revealed his wide receiver Mount Rushmore included himself, Rice, Terrell Owens, and Calvin Johnson.
For years, football circles have debated who the better player was between Moss and Rice. The tale of the tape has Rice putting up more numbers than Moss in seasons played (20 to 14), receptions (1549 to 982), receiving yards (22,895 to 15,292), receiving touchdowns (197 to 156), and more. Rice also has three Super Bowl rings, a Super Bowl MVP, and several NFL records.
Moss, on the other hand, has several accolades of his own, including trophies for Rookie of the Year, Comeback of the Year, selections to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams, a six-time Pro Bowler, and more.