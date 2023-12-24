Randy Moss Says He's the Best Wide Receiver of All Time, Even Over Jerry Rice

Randy Moss has made a bold claim that he's the greatest wide receiver of all-time, even over Jerry Rice, whom many believe rightfully deserves the title.

During his appearance on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls show on YouTube, the 46-year-old took sole ownership of the title of the greatest wide receiver ever to play football. According to Moss, he's even better than Rice, respectfully.

"Hands down, I consider myself as the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game," Moss said. "It wasn't a shot at Jerry. I still have respect and love for Jerry, but I just thought the way that I changed the game of football."

Moss also revealed his wide receiver Mount Rushmore included himself, Rice, Terrell Owens, and Calvin Johnson.