Jason Whitlock

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Jason Whitlock Says Alyssa Thomas 'Faked' Injury to Avoid Caitlin Clark
Sports

Jason Whitlock Claims Alyssa Thomas Faked an Injury to Avoid Fever Matchup

Whitlock’s bold accusation reignites WNBA drama as questions swirl over Thomas’ ankle scare before a nationally hyped Fever matchup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Jason Whitlock Questions Caitlin Clark's Delay in Addressing Online Hate Towards Alyssa Thomas
Sports

Jason Whitlock Blasts Caitlin Clark Over Delayed Alyssa Thomas Defense: 'Nine Days Is a Lot'

Whitlock says Clark’s nine-day silence dulled her support for Alyssa Thomas as racist messages, death threats and WNBA backlash spiraled online.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Jason Whitlock Says the Indiana Fever is Trying to Ditch Caitlin Clark
Sports

Are the Indiana Fever Really Trading Caitlin Clark to the Sparks?

The polarizing commentator claims a blockbuster Caitlin Clark trade to the Sparks is coming — but no credible reporting supports the claim.

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago
Jason Whitlock Calls Angel Reese 'Trash,' Says She's Only Famous Because of Caitlin Clark
Sports

Jason Whitlock Blasts Angel Reese as 'Overrated,' Claims 'Trolling Caitlin Clark' Made Her Famous

Whitlock’s latest 'Fearless' rant blasts Angel Reese’s game, sparks race and culture war debate, and reignites her rivalry with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA spotlight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Jason Whitlock Says There are Weaker Basketball Players Due to 'Black Matriarchy'
Sports

Jason Whitlock Says ‘Black Matriarchal Culture’ Is Hurting Basketball

From Purdue to Iowa and beyond, Whitlock points to specific programs while raising questions about fatherhood and culture.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
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(L-R) Jason Whitlock and Joy Taylor/2Pac Photoshopped image.
Sports

Jason Whitlock Challenges Joy Taylor's 'Gangsta,' Calls Her 'Peanut Butter 2Pac'

It comes after Taylor made comments about the controversial host's perceived high cholesterol.

Will Lavin326 days ago
Alexis Ohanian smiling in front of a Fanatics-branded backdrop, wearing a dark jacket and black shirt.
Sports

Alexis Ohanian Criticizes Jason Whitlock Over Remarks on Serena Williams' Super Bowl Cameo

Serena appeared for only a few seconds and the moment has everyone talking.

Jose Martinez520 days ago
A man speaking into a red microphone on the left, and a woman with curly hair in a floral dress smiling on the right.
Sports

Jason Whitlock Responds to Criticism Over Joy Taylor Comments

Whitlock did apologize to those who felt he wasn't acting like a Christian with his take on Taylor.

Mark Elibert555 days ago
Jason Whitlock on 'Fearless.'
Sports

Jason Whitlock On Skip Bayless Lawsuit, Says Joy Taylor's "Big Cans"

The former Fox Sports host said that Taylor had nothing to offer but "big cans and that peanut butter skin."

Joe Price557 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Calls ‘Devil’ Jason Whitlock 'Worse Than a White Supremacist' in 45-Minute Takedown

"He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good fatass human being I have ever known in my life," said the 'First Take' host, who called his pastor to apologize in advance for everything he was about to "finally" say.

Jose Martinez919 days ago
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Sports

Stephen A. Smith Promises to Eviscerate Jason Whitlock: ‘I’ve Had Enough of That Fat Bastard'

Stephen A teased that he's going to go so hard at Whitlock that he asked forgiveness from his pastor beforehand.

Mark Elibert919 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says Jason Whitlock Is a 'Fat No Good Bastard'

Whitlock previously suggested that Smith said his job at ESPN wasn't secure amid rounds of layoffs as "a negotiating tactic."

Joe Price1010 days ago
vanderbilt football
Sports

Jason Whitlock Dragged After Asking If Vanderbilt Had Men's Soccer Ahead of Sarah Fuller's Moment

Jason Whitlock, a journalist well known for his bad takes, seems to have forgotten one of the most important aspects of his job Saturday: research.

Philip Lewis2057 days ago
air Jordan 1 Mid "Disco Ball"
Sports

Allen Iverson Rips TV Personality: 'The Way You Hate Me, Motherf*cker I Hate You Too'

While on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's 'All the Smoke' podcast, Allen Iverson had some choice words for a "TV personality" he said he hates.

Jordan Rose2122 days ago
Fox Sports logo
Sports

Jason Whitlock Has Reportedly Parted Ways With FS1

According to reports, Jason Whitlock and FS1 have parted ways. The on-air personality hosted his last episode of 'Speak For Yourself' this past Friday.

Gavin Evans2237 days ago
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Sports

Marcellus Wiley Fires Warning Shot at Jason Whitlock Over Calling LeBron James ‘Rachet and Ghetto’

Marcellus Wiley took to Twitter to let Jason Whitlock know that his “shock jock rants” will not be tolerated when he becomes the new co-host on their Fox Sports 1 show.

Jose Martinez2878 days ago
Kaepernick imitator
Sports

Jason Whitlock Ripped for Using White Man to Impersonate Colin Kaepernick (UPDATE)

The man, wearing an Afro wig and raising a black power fist, did not go over well.

Shawn Setaro3237 days ago

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