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Myles Brown

Joined July 2014 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

LeBron James and Tim Duncan share a laugh during Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

The 50 Best Series in NBA Playoff History

Where does the Knicks' NBA Finals win over the Spurs rank amongst the best postseason series in NBA history?

Myles Brown91 days ago
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Winner or Ring Chaser? Kevin Durant’s Narrative Belongs to the Fans Now

Until a worthy opponent arises, KD has sacrificed his to public opinion for a ring. Time will tell how much it’s actually worth.

Myles Brown3725 days ago
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Making the MVP Case for Players Not Named Steph Curry

Steph Curry might be the guaranteed favorite for this year's MVP, but these players all come in at a very close second.

Myles Brown3833 days ago

Bomani Jones Is More Than Just the Smartest Person in Sports

Once headed for a life in academia, the TV/radio host and Twitter lightning rod is ESPN's voice of reason and most interesting personality.

Myles Brown3934 days ago
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The Greatest Conference Finals Series in NBA History

It's that time of year.

Myles Brown4865 days ago
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The 25 Worst NBA Contracts of All Time

Owners and GMs love to give money away.

Myles Brown4957 days ago
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The 25 Best Air Jordan Commercials of All Time

It's gotta be the shoes.

Myles Brown5294 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Moments in L.A. Lakers History

From Minny to Cali (but mostly Cali), the best of the Lake Show's illustrious history.

Myles Brown5351 days ago
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The 50 Ugliest Haircuts in NBA History

Pro basketball's follicle follies.

Myles Brown5393 days ago
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Video: The 33 Greatest Plays of Kobe Bryant's Career

A birthday salute to Black Mamba.

Myles Brown5505 days ago
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The 50 Biggest NBA Draft Day Fails

Because if you even think about picking a dude who other players can actually jump over, we're going to call you on it.

Myles Brown5568 days ago
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20 for 20: The 20 Greatest Moments In Chicago Bulls Playoff History

With the 20th anniversary of their first NBA title looming, we take a look back at the Chi-Town favorites' greatest May and June moments.

Myles Brown5616 days ago

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