Stephen A. Smith Promises to Eviscerate Jason Whitlock: ‘I’ve Had Enough of That Fat Bastard'

Stephen A. Smith has promised to eviscerate Jason Whitlock after he reignited their longstanding beef by slamming the validity of his new memoir, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes.
"I've had enough of that fat bastard. That piece of shit," Smith said in a clip he posted on social media previewing his plans. "And I want to make sure that before I go to break, I want anyone out there who watches me, anywho out there who knows me, anyone out there, no matter what you think of me, I want you to remember I never talk about him. I never talk about my colleagues, I don't do that. This is a first."
Smith said he spoke to his pastor in advance asking for forgiveness and reached out to ESPN officials to make it clear he was going to scorch the Earth with his take on his former colleague.
"Everybody that I could reach out to in time has been warned," Smith said. "It's time for me to address this, I'm only going to do it once because this bastard is worth less than a damn cockroach. He wanted my attention, he's got it."
Smith's attack on Whitlock is expected to be released on Wednesday night.
Whitlock fanned the flames last week when he unleashed a column titled "Does Katt Williams' interview expose Stephen A. Smith as a fraud?" which pretty much calls out the legendary sports journalist and questions various claims made in his new book.
The longitme sports columnist and personality seemed unphased by Smith's threat. "Can't wait," he tweeted in response, addinf, "It's a book review, Stephen. You wrote a book and I reviewed it.
In his column for the conservative website, The Blaze, Whitlock alleged Smith's memoir was "farcical," mentioning he had an issue with Smith's claim that he was recruited by Winston-Salem State to play basketball despite only playing one year in high school. Whitlock even took to his own show Fearless to continue calling out Smith.
This isn't the first time Stephen A has had some words for Whitlock. Earlier this week, Smith responded to Whitlock trashing his book by saying, "There are people out there lying and actually putting out there that I didn't write my book. I can assure you, so help me God, I wrote my book. It's my memoir. It's my life story. I wasn't leaving that in the hands of other people. So, people who say that, it's just lies."
Last October, Smith used his platform to call out the growing dissent amongst members of sports media, with many believing he was taking shots at Whitlock.
"There's a lot of people out there who want me to address other names," he said. "There's one particular person who will remain nameless, but I will not deny it - I think he is a fat, no-good bastard who I despise to the core," Smith said before adding he's the "seed of the devil, wishing nothing but black folks harm."