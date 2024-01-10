Stephen A. Smith Promises to Eviscerate Jason Whitlock: ‘I’ve Had Enough of That Fat Bastard'

Smith said he spoke to his pastor in advance asking for forgiveness and reached out to ESPN officials to make it clear he was going to scorch the Earth with his take on his former colleague.

"Everybody that I could reach out to in time has been warned," Smith said. "It's time for me to address this, I'm only going to do it once because this bastard is worth less than a damn cockroach. He wanted my attention, he's got it."

Smith's attack on Whitlock is expected to be released on Wednesday night.

Whitlock fanned the flames last week when he unleashed a column titled "Does Katt Williams' interview expose Stephen A. Smith as a fraud?" which pretty much calls out the legendary sports journalist and questions various claims made in his new book.

The longitme sports columnist and personality seemed unphased by Smith's threat. "Can't wait," he tweeted in response, addinf, "It's a book review, Stephen. You wrote a book and I reviewed it.