Stephen A. Smith Says Jason Whitlock Is a 'Fat No Good Bastard'

While addressing Marcellus Wiley calling him a "hypocrite" weeks ago, Stephen A. Smith seemingly responded to Jason Whitlock's repeated jabs at him.

"Now there's a lot of people out there that want me to address other names," he said around the four-minute point of the video above, which is taken from The Stephen A. Smith Show. "There's one particular person who will remain nameless, and I will not deny it... I think he's a fat no good bastard who I despise to the core. But it doesn't mean that I wish him harm, it just means I know what he is. That is not Marcellus Wiley I'm talking about. It ain't hard to figure out who the hell I'm talking about."

He reiterated that he wishes the "nameless" individual, which is evidently Whitlock, no harm despite believing he's "made a career out of maligning and ridiculing and trying to wish others the worst."

He continued, "I'm where I'm at, that particular individual is where's he at. I'll leave it at that. And no, I'm not talking about Marcellus Wiley again. No, I'm not talking about my former colleague on First Take. No, I'm not talking about them. They ain't fat bastards, who are seeds of the devil, wishing nothing but black folks harm."

Whitlock previously suggested that Smith implied his job at ESPN wasn't safe amid rounds of layoffs as "a negotiation tactic." More recently, he threatened to "expose" Smith's First Take colleague Shannon Sharpe over his alleged behavior during his time working for FS1. "I know what happened at FS1. And if Shannon and Stephen A. keep pushing this agenda, I'm going to expose all that I know. And I know all of it," said Whitlock, in an episode of Fearless last month. Whitlock has also come under fire in the past for his criticism of Black Lives Matter, which he called a "Marxist" organization that he compared to the KKK.

Aside from calling out Whitlock, the First Take host addressed Wiley's recent comments about him.

"Guess what Marcellus Wiley, I wish I had a friend like you," Smith said. "Actually, I'm lying because I already have friends like you. I got a bunch of friends who will come to my aid. ... I've always had love for Marcellus Wiley. There was never ever ever a single day when that brother was not kind to me. .. That he was not respectful to me, that he was not decent to me. Just because I disagree with what he said doesn't mean I'm going to clap back at him and offend him. I got mad love for all my colleagues."