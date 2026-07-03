Jason Bateman

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Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Amy Poehler
Pop Culture

Will Arnett Shuts Down Jason Bateman’s Question About Ex-Wife Amy Poehler

Bateman asked his co-host whether he ever used the bathroom in front of his ex-wife, and Arnett was not having it.

Trey Alston24 days ago
Animated characters Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from "Zootopia" with a cartoon snake in a vibrant city setting.
Pop Culture

‘Zootopia 2’ Becomes Year's Highest Grossing Film, Passing ‘Lilo & Stitch'

After just 20 days in theaters, the sequel to Disney's animated buddy cop film is the biggest Hollywood hit of the year.

Alex Ocho215 days ago
Jeremy Renner poses in a black jacket at the premiere of "Mayor of Kingstown," against a backdrop with Paramount+ branding
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Says He Avoids Challenging Roles Following Snowplow Accident: 'I Don't Have the Fuel'

Renner suffered 38 fractures, a collapsed lung, and more from his snowplow incident.

Mark Elibert752 days ago
Trailer for the movie AIR, in theatres Apr 5
Pop Culture

Watch: The Trailer for ‘AIR: Courting a Legend’ Now and See the Film Exclusively in Theatres on Apr 5

Watch the trailer for 'AIR,' a movie from Ben Affleck based on the game-changing partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike, coming to Canadian theatres Apr 5.

Erik Leijon1219 days ago
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Cast attends the Netflix Arrested Development Season 5 Premiere.
Pop Culture

Netflix Will Remove 'Arrested Development' From Streaming Next Month

Netflix plans to remove 'Arrested Development'—including the final two seasons, which were created for the platform—in a rare move from the company.

Jose Martinez1250 days ago
Screenshot from Ben Affleck movie Air
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Star as Nike Executives Trying to Land Michael Jordan in First ‘Air’ Trailer

The first trailer for 'Air' features Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as real-life Nike executives grappling with how to strengthen the brand's basketball division.

taramhdvn1255 days ago
chris evans and scarlett johansson
Pop Culture

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson Set to Star in Jason Bateman-Directed Film 'Project Artemis'

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are set to star in an upcoming Jason Bateman-directed film called 'Project Artemis' that was purchased by Apple.

Jordan Rose1569 days ago
Ozark screenshot for trailer post
Pop Culture

Watch Netflix's New Trailer for 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 2

The drama and tension come to a head in the new trailer for 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 2 as the popular Netflix series prepares for its final run of episodes.

Jordan Rose1571 days ago
Ozark screenshot for teaser post
Pop Culture

Watch the Teaser Trailer for ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2, Debuting in April

The first teaser has arrived for the final run of Netflix's massively popular crime drama 'Ozark,' set to premiere Season 4 Part 2 in April.

Jordan Rose1605 days ago
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Jason Bateman IS Marty Byrde IN Ozark
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares New 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1 Trailer

Netflix has shared a new trailer for the final season of 'Ozark,' and it’s safe to say that things aren’t looking good for the Byrde family.

Joe Price1654 days ago
Ozark thumbnail for season 4
Pop Culture

Watch the New Teaser Trailer for the Final Season of 'Ozark'

Netflix just unleashed a new teaser trailer for the long-awaited 'Ozark' Season 4, which is due to hit the streaming service early next year.

Joe Price1704 days ago
jason bateman snl
Pop Culture

Jason Bateman Jokes About Getting Attacked by a Chimp in 'SNL' Monologue

Jason Bateman opened tonight's 'SNL' and recalled a weird story about when he first hosted.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2050 days ago
'Ozark' actors Jason Bateman and Julia Garner at the Primetime Emmys.
Pop Culture

Here's How Netflix's 'Ozark' Season 3 Premiere Ratings Compared to 'Tiger King'

The third season of 'Ozark' put up big numbers in its first week-and-a-half on Netflix.

Gavin Evans2277 days ago
Ozark Season 3 Trailer
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares Dramatic Trailer for 'Ozark' Season 3

Netflix just dropped the trailer for 'Ozark' Season 3, and it doesn't look life is getting any easier for the Byrde family. 

Joe Price2325 days ago
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