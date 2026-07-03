Jasontheween

Jasontheween is a content creator and streamer with a following built through gaming and variety content on streaming platforms. He was born on May 9, 2004, in Fort Worth, Texas. His real name is Jason Thanh Nguyen. His content style and community engagement have contributed to his growth within the streaming ecosystem. His audience is drawn primarily from gaming and streaming communities, and his presence reflects the creator-driven dynamics of the Twitch and YouTube platforms.

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Latest Stories

Jason Nguyen, aka JasonTheWeen, attends TwitchCon 2024 San Diego on September 21, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Pop Culture

JasonTheWeen Opens Up About the Group Decision to Leave FaZe Clan: 'We Never Wanted This to Happen'

The 21-year-old Twitch streamer left FaZe Clan last year alongside a wave of other members.

Joe Price86 days ago
JasonTheWeen, in a patterned black hoodie, sits in a modern room, gesturing with his hands.
Pop Culture

JasonTheWeen Says Streaming Comes With 'A Lot of Baggage'

In an interview with Complex News, the former FaZe Clan member suggested that streaming "can take a toll."

Joe Price94 days ago

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