Jason Statham

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Pop Culture

50 Cent Finds Himself Upside Down Again in 'Expend4bles' Trailer f/ Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone, More

Fif and Fox are joining the franchise led by Sly, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture.

Jose Martinez1136 days ago
Vin Diesel in a new Fast and Furious movie
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Fast X’

The latest film in the 'Fast &amp; Furious' franchise, dubbed 'Fast X,' is expected to be followed by what will mark the final entry in the main series.

Trace William Cowen1254 days ago
Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza in the trailer for Guy Ritchie's 'Operation Fortune.'
Pop Culture

Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ Trailer Sees Jason Statham Reteam With ‘Snatch’ Director

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham have joined forces once again, this time for the upcoming white knuckle action-comedy 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.'

Joe Price1681 days ago
50 Cent
Pop Culture

New ‘The Expendables’ Movie Set to Star 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and More

A new edition to 'The Expendables' franchise is set to come out, with a cast made up of 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Megan Fox, and others.

Gavin Evans1782 days ago
jason-statham
Pop Culture

Jason Statham Says ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise ‘Better Bring Me Back’ After Han’s Return

While Jason Statham won't appear in 'Fast & Furious 9,' his recent comments suggest that we can't rule him out for future installments of the franchise.

Joe Price1913 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Hobbs & Shaw' Tops Box Office, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Passes $100M Mark

'Hobbs & Shaw' earned $25.4 million during its second weekend of release.

tara mahadevan2532 days ago
tyrese
Pop Culture

Tyrese Shares His Thoughts on 'Hobbs & Shaw' Opening Weekend Box Office

The movie Tyrese probably didn't want us to see opened at No. 1 in the U.S. this weekend.

Trace William Cowen2538 days ago
Dwayne Johnson (L) and Jason Statham
Pop Culture

'Hobbs & Shaw' Debuts at No. 1 in the U.S. With $60 Million

It is the biggest debut of stars Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson's careers.

Xavier Hamilton2540 days ago
jason statham the rock
Pop Culture

'Fast & Furious' Leads Have Contracts That Say They Can't Lose Fights

Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel have stipulations that make sure they don't come out looking weaker than any of the other leads.

Alex Galbraith2542 days ago
hobbs shaw
Pop Culture

Here’s How ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Box Office Predictions Look Compared to Recent ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies

The latest installment of 'Fast & Furious,' 2017’s 'The Fate of the Furious,' saw a record-obliterating $541.9 million worldwide debut.

tara mahadevan2543 days ago
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Idris Elba in 'Hobbs & Shaw'
Pop Culture

Idris Elba Breaks Down His "War Machine" 'Hobbs & Shaw' Character Brixton in This Exclusive Clip

Idris Elba gives 'Hobbs & Shaw' fans a behind-the-scenes look at his new character, the "black Superman" Brixton.

Khal2550 days ago
realism
Pop Culture

Watch the Final 'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer

Let the Oscars campaign begin.

Trace William Cowen2577 days ago
gal gadot actor 2019 salaries
Pop Culture

Here Are the Salaries of Dwayne Johnson, Brad Pitt, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, and More

Ryan Reynolds beat out Dwayne Johnson, RDJ and Brad Pitt.

Alex Galbraith2635 days ago
jason statham
Pop Culture

Jason Statham Imposter Cheats Fan Out of Hundreds of Thousands of Pounds

A British fan of the 'Fast and the Furious' actor explains that she was targeted during a vulnerable period in her life.

Hannah Lifshutz2636 days ago
Pivot Gang
Music

Saba, Joseph Chilliams, and MFnMelo Connect for "Jason Statham, Pt. 2" Video

Instead of staying in like most people, Saba's Pivot Gang decided to take advantage of the polar vortex that hit Chicago.

Joe Price2709 days ago
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Rock Stat
Pop Culture

'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer: The Rock and Jason Statham Face Idris Elba in 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff

The first trailer for the 'Fast and Furious' spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw' is finally here.

Joe Price2724 days ago
dwayne
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Says He and Jason Statham Probably Won't Return for 'Fast & Furious 9'

Dwayne Johnson confirmed last year that he and Jason Statham would get their very own 'Fast and Furious' spin-off with 'Hobbs & Shaw.'

Joe Price2725 days ago
roman reigns hobbs shaw
Sports

Roman Reigns Set to Star in 'Hobbs and Shaw' Alongside Dwayne Johnson

Johnson announced Reigns' involvement on Friday, applauding the wrestler's perseverance amid his ongoing battle with leukemia.

Hannah Lifshutz2730 days ago

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