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This is your ultimate summer movie preview. From 'Deadpool 2' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to 'The Predator' and 'Superfly,' here are all of the best movies scheduled to hit the big screen during the summer 2018 movie season.Khal
When Statham's not attaching jumper cables to his nipples, he's totally just a normal dude.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
From Matt Damon to Jason Statham to, yes, even Kristen Stewart, here's a roundup of Hollywood actors who can handle their own stunts.HopeyMargaret
In 1998, a new kind of action star made an impression on moviegoers around the world.Jennifer Wood