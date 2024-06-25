Jeremy Renner Says He Avoids Challenging Roles Following Snowplow Accident: 'I Don't Have the Fuel'

Jeremy Renner has revealed his near-fatal snowplow incident has kept him from taking on tough roles.

In a conversation with the Smartless podcast, Renner reflected on how the accident has significantly changed his life. According to the actor, he doesn't have enough energy to take on more challenging movie roles due to recovering from his injuries in the accident.

"I just don't have the energy for it. I don't have the fuel," said Renner around 49:30 mark. "I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can't just go play make-believe right now. Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Renner said he understands what it means to value having time in the present but admitted he was terrified of getting back to acting. According to Renner, he had a very difficult time trying to return in front of the camera.

"Because I'm to do, like, fucking fiction? I'm still trying to live in reality, I'm trying to live. So it was a hard line for me to cross," he explained around the 48:40 mark. "It was a big stretch. It was very, very challenging for me mentally to get over that hump."