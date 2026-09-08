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The 30 Best Arcade Video Games of the 1990s
These are the best arcade games of the 90s. Your favorites might not be on this list, but let's be honest with ourselves here, not every cabinet that dropped in the 90s was amazing. We do, however, guarantee that some of your favorites are definitely on this list.
All Hail the '90s: 10 Marvel Cabinets That Ruled the Arcades
We take a look back at the Marvel arcade cabinets that stole everyone's quarters during the 1990's.
Superiority Complex: 10 Video Game Sequels That Outshone the Original
Video game sequels are all over the map. These are the best sequels that outshone the original.
Opinion: Why the Super Nintendo is Still, to This Day, the Greatest System Ever Made
Is the Super Nintendo the greatest console ever made? One writer's defense.
20 of the Greatest Old School RPGs Ever Made
RPGs are an essential genre in gaming. Grab your chainmail and read on for 20 of the greatest old school titles for console and PC.
Opinion: "Mortal Kombat" Has Done More for Video Games Than "Street Fighter" Ever Did
Let the dissenting begin below.
The Best 2D "Mega Man" Games of All Time
A ranking of the best 2D Mega Man adventures. Just straight-up, run and gun fun, wouldn't want it any other way. Explore our complete list of 2D video games.
Take a Bow: The Greatest Xbox 360 Video Games of the Last Generation
This gen becomes last gen.
Take a Bow: The Best PlayStation 3 Video Games of This Generation
A 21 gun salute seems appropriate.
New York Comic Con 2013: "Sonic Lost World" Plays Just As Good As It Looks
A return to form for the classic Sega character.
Interview: Mac Walter, "Mass Effect 3", and Having Your Own Walter White Moment
New York Comic Con 2013
New York Comic Con: The New "Strider" Is Pretty Much Everything You Want From a "Strider" Title
All positives from NYCC 2013.
New York Comic Con 2013: "The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds" Introduces Lorule and a Possible Connection to "Majora's Mask"
New York Comic Con 2013 hints at the classic N64 title.
The 25 Best Video Games for Nintendo's Gameboy Color
It always looks better in color.
The Ten Best Disney Games of All Time
All hail the disembodied head of Walt Disney.
The 25 Best 2D Fighting Games of All Time
Our favorite fighting games face-off for the top spot.