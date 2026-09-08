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richk5

Joined September 2012 | 85 posts
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The 30 Best Arcade Video Games of the 1990s

These are the best arcade games of the 90s. Your favorites might not be on this list, but let's be honest with ourselves here, not every cabinet that dropped in the 90s was amazing. We do, however, guarantee that some of your favorites are definitely on this list.

richk53123 days ago
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All Hail the '90s: 10 Marvel Cabinets That Ruled the Arcades

We take a look back at the Marvel arcade cabinets that stole everyone's quarters during the 1990's.

richk54479 days ago
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Superiority Complex: 10 Video Game Sequels That Outshone the Original

Video game sequels are all over the map. These are the best sequels that outshone the original.

richk54507 days ago
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Opinion: Why the Super Nintendo is Still, to This Day, the Greatest System Ever Made

Is the Super Nintendo the greatest console ever made? One writer's defense.

richk54538 days ago
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20 of the Greatest Old School RPGs Ever Made

RPGs are an essential genre in gaming. Grab your chainmail and read on for 20 of the greatest old school titles for console and PC.

richk54543 days ago
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The 20 Best Characters of the "SoulCalibur" Series

Does the soul still burn?

richk54676 days ago
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The Best 2D "Mega Man" Games of All Time

A ranking of the best 2D Mega Man adventures. Just straight-up, run and gun fun, wouldn't want it any other way. Explore our complete list of 2D video games.

richk54676 days ago
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Take a Bow: The Best PlayStation 3 Video Games of This Generation

A 21 gun salute seems appropriate.

richk54691 days ago
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New York Comic Con 2013: "Sonic Lost World" Plays Just As Good As It Looks

A return to form for the classic Sega character.

richk54722 days ago
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The 25 Best Video Games for Nintendo's Gameboy Color

It always looks better in color.

richk54766 days ago
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The Best Video Game Mascots of All Time

All your favorite faces in gaming.

richk54774 days ago
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The Ten Best Disney Games of All Time

All hail the disembodied head of Walt Disney.

richk54779 days ago
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The 25 Best 2D Fighting Games of All Time

Our favorite fighting games face-off for the top spot.

richk54782 days ago

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