Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Says Man Who Said N-Word During Michael B. Jordan’s BAFTAs Presentation ‘Meant That SH*T’

A man yelled a racist slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award on stage.

jamie foxx
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx responded to the controversy surrounding an incident at the 79th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

Foxx commented “nah he meant that shit” under an Instagram post discussing the moment in which Tourette’s syndrome activist John Davidson shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting onstage.

During the ceremony, host Alan Cumming addressed the outbursts, telling the audience the language was involuntary and part of Davidson’s disability. Cumming thanked attendees for their understanding and later clarified that Tourette’s syndrome can cause uncontrollable vocal tics

Davidson was an invited guest and the subject of the BAFTA-nominated film about his life. He reportedly also shouted phrases including “shut the f*ck up” and “f*ck you” at other points in the show. Organizers had warned the audience beforehand they might hear involuntary noises or language during the ceremony.

The BAFTA broadcast continued after Cumming’s explanation, and neither Jordan or Lindo have publicly addressed the incident.

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