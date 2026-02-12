Pop Culture

Druski Brings Out Chloe Bailey, Jamie Foxx, More for 'Coulda Been Love 2' Premiere

The new season of the viral dating show kicked off at Los Angeles' TCL Chinese Theater.

Druski and Chloe Bailey attend his exclusive screening for Season 2 Premiere of "Coulda Been Love" Series presented by Tequila Don Julio & Buffalo Wild Wings at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 11, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Druski

Some of the biggest stars in entertainment pulled up to support Druski during the Coulda Been Love 2 premiere.

On Wednesday (Feb. 11), celebrities and athletes including Chloe Bailey, Jamie Foxx, Wale, and Tyga attended the premiere screening at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

Jaden Smith was also in the building and hilariously walked off Complex’s Jillian Superstar when asked about whether he’d be working with sneaker designer Steven Smith.

Druski, however, stuck around to talk with Jillian and choose between whether actor Timothée Chalamet or pop vocalist Justin Bieber would be invited to the cookout.

Druski was a surprise guest on Bieber’s 2025 album SWAG, and Chalamet appeared on the comedian’s viral Coulda Been Records webshow.

“Those are my two white brothers right there, those are my brothers from other mothers,” Druski joked. “It’s gotta be a way to sneak one in the back,” he added before answering that Chalamet would be invited.

Coulda Been Love 2 includes special appearances from Sexyy Red, Yung Miami, Love Island Season 7 winner Amaya Espinal, and Kai Cenat, as seen in the show’s trailer. In addition to winning the chance at Druski’s heart, the last woman standing will take home $100,000.

The second season of Coulda Been Love premieres on Thursday (Feb. 12) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Druski’s YouTube channel.

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