Druski Brings Out Chloe Bailey, Jamie Foxx, More for 'Coulda Been Love 2' Premiere

Some of the biggest stars in entertainment pulled up to support Druski during the Coulda Been Love 2 premiere.

On Wednesday (Feb. 11), celebrities and athletes including Chloe Bailey, Jamie Foxx, Wale, and Tyga attended the premiere screening at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

Jaden Smith was also in the building and hilariously walked off Complex’s Jillian Superstar when asked about whether he’d be working with sneaker designer Steven Smith.