Ken Jeong Debunks Testicles-Swelling Vaccine Myth: 'Don't Get Medical Advice From Nicki Minaj'
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The comedian formerly worked as a practicing internist. Now, he's on 'Late Late Show' giving the latest debunking to Minaj's notorious comment.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
James Corden Pulls Bizarre 'Cinderella' Stunt in L.A. Traffic, and Twitter Users Had a Lot to Say
The comedian was spotted wearing a mouse costume and thrusting his pelvis at L.A. drivers. His 'Cinderella' co-stars also participated in the flash mob.Joshua Espinoza
Pratt would often black out when he was on the sleep aid and send risky texts to friends, but that all changed one night when he challenged Dave to a fight.Brenton Blanchet
If there’s one thing that James Corden has gotten right during his time as the host of 'The Late Late Show,' it’s been his introduction of “Carpool Karaoke.” In just a short amount of time, the sessions with musicians have become a late-night classic. Here’s a list of the best “Carpool Karaoke" Performances.Mallorie List