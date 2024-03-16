Dr. Dre Recalls Experiencing Three Strokes After Brain Aneurysm in 2021

According to the medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai hospital, Dr. Dre is lucky to be alive today after suffering a brain aneurysm that resulted in a series of strokes.

The rapper and superproducer appeared on the latest episode of SiriusXM show This Life of Mine with James Corden, where he reflected on his terrifying medical emergency. In 2021, Dr. Dre was admitted to the Los Angeles hospital, where he was taken after waking up and feeling "the worst pain" behind his right ear.

“I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap. My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital,'” he recalled.

After being taken to urgent care, Dre was told that his condition was "serious."

“Next thing you know, I’m blacking out. I’m in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks," he said. "I’m hearing the doctors coming in and saying, ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.'”

Surviving the aneurysm and strokes gave Dr. Dre a new lease on life, as the seemingly healthy former N.W.A. member discovered that he had high blood pressure.

“Nobody could give me an answer," he said, regarding asking doctors about brain aneurysm prevention. "I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health shit. I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy."