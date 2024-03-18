Dr. Dre Calls Eminem the 'Best Emcee Ever': 'Point Blank, Period'

Dre continued by detailing his first studio session with Eminem. After meeting the Detroit rapper in Interscope head Jimmy Iovine's office, the two immediately went to the studio and started recording.

"I’m not sure if anybody knows this, but I think the first four albums was just me and him and his writing and his delivery and his imagination is off the charts and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that," Dre explained.

He added, “I was playing with the MPC and I hit play on it and he just went, ‘Hi, my name is.’ It happened that fast. No bullshit, and then we went from there and that was the beginning of this relationship.”

Of course, Dre and Em's relationship goes back years, as the former N.W.A. rapper produced several songs off the latter's first two albums, including The Slim Shady LP's "My Name Is" and "Guilty Conscience," as well as The Marshall Mathers LP's "The Real Slim Shady" and "Bitch Please II."