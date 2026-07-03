Jalen Green

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jalen green
Life

Jalen Green, Draya Michele Go Viral in Video of 'Heated Argument'

Jalen Green and his girlfriend, Draya Michele, got into it on video, reports say.

Jessica Mcbride307 days ago
Jalen Green and Draya Michele at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show held at the Pan Pacific Park Gymnasium.
Pop Culture

Draya Michele Says Jalen Green Relationship Criticism Is 'Ageist,' Compares it to Homophobia

She left a comment on a video from a TikTok user that called the dynamic of her relationship "weird."

Joe Price352 days ago
draya and jalen
Sports

Jalen Green Admits to Sliding Into Draya Michele’s DMs First

The Phoenix Suns player fessed up to contacting his now-girlfriend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams359 days ago
Draya Michele and Jalen Green in a screenshot from their relationship quiz video with Whistle on YouTube.
Sports

Draya Michele Tells Jalen Green She's a Better Driver: ‘I’ve Had a Driver’s Licence Your Whole Life’

Jalen Green is 17 years younger than his girlfriend, Draya Michele.

Joe Price359 days ago
Two basketball players on the court, one whispering to the other. They wear different team jerseys and appear focused.
Sports

Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green's Relationship With Draya Michele: 'Get Out That Man's Business'

Draymond Green slams criticism of Jalen Green and Draya Michele, calling it disrespectful and out of bounds.

Mark Elibert387 days ago
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Comedian Shane Gillis isn't sure how to talk about Jalen Green's Wingstop commercial without sounding racist.
Pop Culture

Shane Gillis Dubs Jalen Green's Wingstop Ad 'Most Racist Commercial' He's Ever Seen

The comedian said he can't even describe the commercial without sounding racist.

Joe Price434 days ago
Jalen Green and Draya Michele at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show
Sports

Jalen Green Honors Draya Michele's 40th Birthday With Booty-Grab Photo

The Houston Rockets star proved his relationship is still going strong.

Joshua Espinoza540 days ago
Two basketball players on the court: one in a blue "Detroit" jersey and the other in a white "Rockets" jersey, focused on the game.
Sports

Cade Cunningham Acknowledges Jalen Green Rivalry: 'We Both Kinda Know What It Is'

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green were drafted No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the 2021 NBA draft.

Mark Elibert541 days ago
Draya Michele in an elegant silver gown on a red carpet; right: Jalen Green in a red sports jersey
Sports

Draya Michele Welcomes Baby Girl With Jalen Green

The 39-year-old reality star announced the news on Mother's Day.

tara mahadevan791 days ago
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Pop Culture

Draya Michele and Jalen Green Host Baby Shower Following Pregnancy Announcement

The baby girl will be Michele's first daughter and third child overall.

Jaelani Turner-Williams816 days ago
Basketball player in action wearing a Rockets uniform, number 4, dribbling in a game setting with audience in the background
Sports

Jalen Green Acknowledges His Impending Fatherhood for First Time Following Draya Michele Announcement

The 22-year-old's rumored girlfriend announced she was pregnant earlier this month.

Joe Price849 days ago
Split image with man in red shirt on left, woman with long hair on right, both likely celebrities
Pop Culture

Draya Michele Says She's 'Struggling' After Pregnancy Announcement, Criticism Over Jalen Green Relationship

Draya Michele, 39, previously shared that she is "overjoyed" with the pregnancy.

Joe Price855 days ago
Adidas x Jack The Ripper sneaker
Sneakers

adidas Taps Jack the Ripper to Create Filipino-Inspired Sneakers for Jalen Green

To welcome Jalen Green to Toronto, adidas Canada held a Filipino Night Market, featuring Filipino-Canadian businesses and a customized pair of kicks for him.

Alex Nino Gheciu1550 days ago

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