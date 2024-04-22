Draya Michele, 39, and Jalen Green, 22, had a cherry-themed celebration for the upcoming delivery of their baby girl.
The couple, who shocked social media with their pregnancy news last month, threw a baby shower over the weekend, which was captured by family and friends on Instagram Stories.
The parents-to-be wore matching red attire for the festivities as Michele posed with her growing baby bump, seemingly carefree after facing criticism for the 17-year age difference between her and Green. The former Basketball Wives LA star is already a mother to two sons, Kniko, 21, and Jru, 7, while Green is rumored to have two children, as speculated on podcast Nightcap (per Vibe).
On Instagram Stories, Michele admitted to facing difficulties after sharing her latest pregnancy in a message that seemed to allude to her being publicly judged.
“I feel like I am at the bottom of a pile of heavy humans,” she wrote at the time. “Most hours of the day I feel like I am struggling to breathe.”
The disheartening message was a far cry from Michele's pregnancy announcement, where she wrote about being "overjoyed" for her first daughter. "I’m excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have," she continued. "We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time—this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."
In March, Green acknowledged his impending fatherhood for the first time after Michele's announcement, following his leading role in the Houston Rockets' 137-114 victory over the Washington Wizards. He did so during a post-game interview when he was asked about his recent sources of motivation.
"My family, my baby, so yeah," Green shared in a simple response.