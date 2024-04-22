Draya Michele, 39, and Jalen Green, 22, had a cherry-themed celebration for the upcoming delivery of their baby girl.

The couple, who shocked social media with their pregnancy news last month, threw a baby shower over the weekend, which was captured by family and friends on Instagram Stories.

The parents-to-be wore matching red attire for the festivities as Michele posed with her growing baby bump, seemingly carefree after facing criticism for the 17-year age difference between her and Green. The former Basketball Wives LA star is already a mother to two sons, Kniko, 21, and Jru, 7, while Green is rumored to have two children, as speculated on podcast Nightcap (per Vibe).