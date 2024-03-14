Draya Michele Says She's 'Struggling' After Pregnancy Announcement, Criticism Over Jalen Green Relationship

Draya Michele, 39, appeared to respond to criticism she received after announcing she's expecting a child with who many believe to be 22-year-old Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green, Although the pair have not officially announced they're dating, they've been spotted together on a few occasions.
In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Michele vaguely indicated that she was "struggling."
"I feel like I am at the bottom of a pile of heavy humans," she wrote, offering no context. "Most hours of the day I feel like I am struggling to breathe."
In an Instagram post featuring maternity photos, the media personality and model revealed last week that she’s expecting her third child overall after welcoming two others in previous relationships. “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have,” she said, confirming that she’s 28 weeks pregnant. “We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time—this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”
While she didn't tag anyone in the post, Page Six reported that Jalen Green is the father. If that is the case, this will be Green’s first child. The rumored couple sparked pregnancy speculation back in January when she left a Rockets game in black overalls. Green has yet to comment on Michele’s pregnancy. The pair were seen leaving a game together last year, but haven’t publicly acknowledged their relationship on social media.
Before she revealed she was "struggling," Michele appeared to respond to criticism around the age gap between her and Green by sharing a social media post about being "misunderstood."
"Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension," the post read, per Page Six. "Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough."
Despite not confirming their relationship, a recent post on Green's Instagram Stories appeared to show that he recently got a tattoo that reads, "Draya."
Michele last welcomed a child with former NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick in 2020.
The 17-year age gap between Michele and Green has attracted negative comments in the past, including from Joe Budden, who called her a “predator” in a rant on his eponymous podcast in January.