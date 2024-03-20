Jalen Green Acknowledges His Impending Fatherhood for First Time Following Draya Michele Announcement

This is the closest the 22-year-old shooting guard has come to acknowledging the recent announcement that his rumored girlfriend Draya Michele, 39, is over six months pregnant. The two have been rumored to be dating for almost a year at this point, but for whatever reason, they've yet to confirm anything.

Last week, Michele indirectly responded to criticism she's received after announcing the pregnancy. Many believe that Green is the father, which she has neither confirmed or denied. "I feel like I am at the bottom of a pile of heavy humans," she wrote in an Instagram Story, offering no context. "Most hours of the day I feel like I am struggling to breathe."

Page Six reported earlier this month that Green is the father. If that is the case, this will be Green’s first child. It will be Michele's third child.

“We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have,” she wrote in a post announcing the pregnancy. "We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time—this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."