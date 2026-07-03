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Stars arrive for the Netflix premiere of Marvel's "The Defenders."
Pop Culture

Marvel TV Boss Jeph Loeb on Netflix Cancellations: 'We Were Blindsided'

R.I.P. 'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones,' 'Luke Cage,' 'Iron Fist,' and 'Punisher.'

Jose Martinez2530 days ago
Krysten Ritter in LA
Pop Culture

Netflix Cancels Marvel's ‘The Punisher’ and ‘Jessica Jones'

Marvel’s last two Netflix series will be canceled, just a month after the debut of 'The Punisher' Season 2.

tara mahadevan2705 days ago
Jon Bernthal in 'Marvel's The Punisher'
Pop Culture

'The Punisher' Showrunner Discusses the Possibility of Season 3

Steve Lightfoot, the showrunner of Netflix's 'The Punisher,' discussed the possibility of a season 3 and his decision to take Frank Castle out of New York City.

Hannah Lifshutz2728 days ago
Jon Bernthal attends 'Punisher' Season 2 premiere screening in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

'The Punisher' Season 2 Lost Less Viewers Than Marvel's Other Canceled Netflix Shows

Despite viewership decreasing 40% from season one to season two, 'The Punisher' is performing better than other Marvel titles on Netflix.

Hannah Lifshutz2729 days ago
This is a picture of Netflix.
Pop Culture

Netflix's Canceled Marvel Shows Probably Won't Be Rebooted on Disney+ Streaming Service

Rolling Stone TV critic Alan Sepinwall speculates whether there is a chance Marvel shows canceled by Netflix could get a second life on Disney+ service.

Jose Martinez2783 days ago
Charlie Cox visits Build Series to discuss the Netflix series 'Daredevil.'
Pop Culture

Netflix Cancels Marvel's ‘Daredevil’ After Three Seasons

The news comes on the heels of 'Luke Cage' being canceled.

Abel Shifferaw2786 days ago
Actor Mike Colter.
Pop Culture

Netflix Has Decided to Cancel 'Luke Cage' After Two Seasons

The show premiered on the streaming service back in 2016.

Abel Shifferaw2827 days ago
This is a picture of Finn Jones.
Pop Culture

'Iron Fist' Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons

Sorry Iron Fist fans, but the show has been canceled. Netflix decided to ax the Marvel series, Deadline reported Friday night.

Philip Lewis2834 days ago
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the defenders not over
Pop Culture

Marvel Won't Rule Out a Second Season of 'The Defenders'

While there are no plans to make a second season, at least one Marvel higher up won't say it's over.

Alex Galbraith2855 days ago
Charlie Cox as Daredevil in 'Marvel's The Defenders'
Pop Culture

'Daredevil' Season 3 Teaser Appears In 'Iron Fist' Season 2 Post-Credits Scene (UPDATE)

Oh, you thought you'd make it all the way through season 2 of 'Iron Fist' without an appearance by Daredevil, the Man Without Fear? Here's everything you need to know about THAT post-credits scene.

Khal2866 days ago
The Defenders
Pop Culture

Marvel Tweets Cryptic Message About Daredevil, The Defenders Respond

Marvel just released a mysterious message about a missing Daredevil on Twitter and the Defenders all have something to say about it. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist's respective Twitter pages each responded to the post.

Victoria L. Johnson2870 days ago
Finn Jones
Pop Culture

'Iron Fist' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Vicious Villain Who Also Has a Glowing Fist

The new 'Iron Fist' trailer shows Davos is coming back, this time as the Steel Serpent to fight Danny Rand. It's likely the two will go glowing fist-to-glowing-fist this season.

Victoria L. Johnson2891 days ago
This is a picture of Comic Con.
Pop Culture

Season Two of 'Iron Fist' Almost Included Moon Knight

Showrunner for Netflix's 'Iron Fist' series Raven Metzner recently revealed on Twitter that the hero Moon Knight was almost included in the storyline of the second season.

Mike DeStefano2896 days ago
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Iron Fist Finn Jones
Pop Culture

'Iron Fist' Season 2 Teaser Shows Danny Rand's Classic Yellow Mask

'Marvel's Iron Fist' is gearing up to air season two of the series soon. A new teaser trailer dropped today showing some flashbacks to Rand's martial arts training including the famed yellow mask he wears in the comic books.

Victoria L. Johnson2911 days ago
Finn Jones, lead actor of 'Marvel's Iron Fist' and 'The Defenders'
Pop Culture

'Iron Fist' Season Two Gets Release Date and Teaser

The show will return in September.

Abel Shifferaw2919 days ago

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