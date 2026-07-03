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'Marvel's Iron Fist' has been cancelled by Netflix, but that doesn't mean the Iron Fist character is dead. Check these theories on where he (or she) may end up.Khal
When it was announced that Iron Fist would be making an appearance in season 2 of Luke Cage, many fans were skeptical. Now, people are saying the Iron Fist episode was the best one of the season.Katherine Barner
Sigourney Weaver's fire, too.Khal
Simone Missick who plays Misty Knight in Netflix's The Defenders, Luke Cage AND Iron Fist has a busy schedule ahead of her.Victoria L. Johnson