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US and Iran War
Pop Culture

Trump Says Agreement With Iran ‘Complete,’ Naval Blockade in Strait of Hormuz Comes to End

The U.S. and Iran ended 107 days of war with a peace deal, President Donald Trump says.

Trey Alston33 days ago
Donald Trump in a suit and red tie, standing in a formal setting with a serious expression.
Life

Trump Issues Profane Threat to Iran Over Strait of Hormuz

The president warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on critical infrastructure.

Mark Elibert103 days ago
Rob Schneider in a suit and hat, wearing glasses, smiles at an event with a dark background.
Pop Culture

Rob Schneider Calls for ‘Our Nation’s Young People' to Be Drafted Into the Military Amid Iran War

Rob Schneider called to reinstate the U.S. military draft amid Iran tensions, pushing mandatory service for young Americans.

Mark Elibert110 days ago
Yu-Gi-Oh
Pop Culture

Yu-Gi-Oh! Company Responds to White House Using Anime Clip on Social Media

A clip from the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' series appeared in a post about military action in Iran.

Trey Alston124 days ago
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Antonio Brown, wearing a red "America Again" cap and a black and white outfit, smiles, with another person blurred in the background.
Sports

Antonio Brown Claims He’s in Dubai Bomb Shelter Amid U.S.–Iran Conflict — But Is He Really?

Former NFL receiver’s viral X post sparks questions as legal limits, studio footage and a copied caption cast doubt on his claim to be in Dubai during strikes

Mark Elibert139 days ago
US YouTuber and online streamer IShowSpeed attends the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Notices He Can Travel to Iran Thanks to Ghana Passport: 'I Might Become a World Citizen'

After noticing the passport allows him to travel to more countries, he announced his plans to collect more passports.

Joe Price155 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Comedian Desi Banks Backstage During "Desi Banks: The Elevation Tour" at The Fox Theatre on September 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Desi Banks Denies Involvement With Google Ads Reportedly Tied to Mossad Recruitment Efforts in Iran

Atlanta comedian's production company reportedly was used to run Persian-language ads recruiting Iranians for Israel's intelligence service across 19 countries

Andrew W177 days ago
Theo Von
Pop Culture

Theo Von Speaks Out Against U.S. Joining the Iran-Israel Conflict: 'What's the Win For Us?'

The comedian previously called Israel's attack on Gaza a "genocide."

tara mahadevan393 days ago
Parastoo Ahmadi in a black dress sings into a microphone, with a musician blurred in the background.
Music

Iranian Singer Arrested for Performing Virtual Concert Without Hijab

Iranian authorities detained 27-year-old singer Parastoo Ahmady along with two of her bandmates for a concert uploaded to YouTube on Friday.

Alex Ocho579 days ago
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A person holding a "FREE TOOMAJ" sign with an image of Toomaj in a plaid shirt and yellow cap, surrounded by people wearing sashes
Music

Iranian Rap Artist's Death Sentence Overturned Amid Global Criticism

According to a lawyer for Toomaj Salehi, another branch of the courts system will now take a look.

Trace William Cowen752 days ago
Mehran Karimi Nasseri pictured next to a poster of The Terminal, the movie that he inspired.
Pop Culture

Iranian Refugee Who Inspired Steven Spielberg's 'The Terminal' Dies in Paris Airport

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who famously inspired Steven Spielberg’s 2004 comedy-drama The Terminal, has died inside the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Joe Price1341 days ago
Amou Haji
Life

94-Year-Old Known as 'World's Dirtiest Man' Dies Months After First Bath in Over 60 Years

Amou Haji, an Iranian 94-year-old who was dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” after not bathing for than half a century, has died just months after a wash.

Brad Callas1361 days ago
A woman is pictured in a mugshot over a stabbing incident
Life

Woman Accused of Stabbing Man During Sex as ‘Revenge’ for U.S. Drone Strike That Killed Iran Military Leader

Nika Nikoubin, 21, allegedly met the man on Plenty of Fish, with the two later agreeing to get a room together at a hotel and casino in Henderson, Nevada.

Trace William Cowen1586 days ago
Photograph of the city of Irbil Iraq
Life

Iran Says It Was Responsible for Missile Strike Close to U.S. Consulate in Iraq

Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile barrage that took place near a new U.S. consulate in Irbil, Iraq. No one was reportedly injured in the attack.

tara mahadevan1587 days ago
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Floyd photo is displayed along with other photographs at the Say Their Names memorial
Life

New Iranian Video Game With George Floyd Storyline Incites Backlash

The 'Save the Freedom' video game, developed by an arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp., challenges players to save Floyd before he's killed by police.

Joshua Espinoza1693 days ago
Weapons seized by the U.S. Navy
Life

U.S. Navy Seizes Massive Weapons Shipment That Was Likely Headed for Yemen

Last week the U.S. Navy seized thousands of weapons, that were likely sent by Iran to arm Houthi rebels in Yemen, from a vessel in the Arabian Sea.

Gavin Evans1894 days ago

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