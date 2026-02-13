IShowSpeed Notices He Can Travel to Iran Thanks to Ghana Passport: 'I Might Become a World Citizen'

During a recent stream, IShowSpeed grew visibly excited after he realized that his recently acquired Ghana passport would allow him to travel to Iran.

“Wait. What? Oh, shit,” he said after he was told he could travel to Iran with his new passport. “Holders of a Ghana passport can travel to Iran. I don't think you can travel to Iran with a USA passport. See? You see how I unlocked countries? Now I have two passports. It's a game. So now I'm a dual passport person. Now, every country... Now look. Imagine this. Every country I go to, I get a passport of that country. Just think about it.”

He then did a Google search to see if there was a limit on how many passports he could get.

“There's no limit, bro, dude,” he continued. “Oh my god, I might become a world citizen. That's crazy. Bro, there's no limit. I got two right now. I got two passports, bro. There's no limit. There's no limit right now. Holy shit, I'm about to get a lot of passports. Bro, I'm about to get so many passports.”