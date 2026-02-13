IShowSpeed Notices He Can Travel to Iran Thanks to Ghana Passport: 'I Might Become a World Citizen'

During a recent stream, IShowSpeed grew visibly excited after he realized that his recently acquired Ghana passport would allow him to travel to Iran.
“Wait. What? Oh, shit,” he said after he was told he could travel to Iran with his new passport. “Holders of a Ghana passport can travel to Iran. I don't think you can travel to Iran with a USA passport. See? You see how I unlocked countries? Now I have two passports. It's a game. So now I'm a dual passport person. Now, every country... Now look. Imagine this. Every country I go to, I get a passport of that country. Just think about it.”
He then did a Google search to see if there was a limit on how many passports he could get.
“There's no limit, bro, dude,” he continued. “Oh my god, I might become a world citizen. That's crazy. Bro, there's no limit. I got two right now. I got two passports, bro. There's no limit. There's no limit right now. Holy shit, I'm about to get a lot of passports. Bro, I'm about to get so many passports.”
Following the conclusion of his month-long, livestreamed journey across Ghana, the streaming superstar was awarded official citizenship of Ghana by the country’s foreign minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. He announced that Speed would be getting his passport after they had confirmed the streamer’s personal connections to the country (his mother is Ghanaian).
"I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian Passport to IShowSpeed. Keep making our great nation Ghana, and our beloved African continent proud," Ablakwa said.
Throughout his 28-day trip across the continent, Speed visited Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, the Ivory Coast, and several other regions. He also celebrated his 21st birthday during the streaming event, with his fans surprising him while he was streaming from Lagos.