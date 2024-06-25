Iranian Rap Artist's Death Sentence Overturned Amid Global Criticism

In July of last year, it was reported by the Associated Press and elsewhere that Toomaj had been sentenced to just over six years behind bars in connection with protests in the region spurred by the death of Mahsa Amini. The woman, 22, died under suspicious circumstances in 2022, with ensuing protests organized under the rallying cry of "Woman, Life, Freedom." In one of his songs, Toomaj appeared to reference Amini's death, albeit without mentioning her by name.

By April of this year, Raesian had revealed that his client was facing a death sentence. One month later, the TOOMAJ Act was introduced by American lawmakers including Young Kim, Adam Schiff, and more. The bill, available to read in full here, calls for sanctions to be imposed by the U.S. against "the judges, prosecutors, and investigators" of the Islamic Revolutionary Court.

Fellow artists have also spoken out about Toomaj’s case, including Coldplay and Sting. The Chris Martin-led band and former The Police frontman were among those who threw their weight behind an open letter calling for Toomaj’s death sentence to be "immediately and unconditionally quashed" last month.

More recently, Toomaj was honored with the Václav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent award by the Human Rights Foundation.