US-Israel War on Iran

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The football pitch is seen at the Kino Sports Complex, where Iran's national football team Team Melli will train during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Tucson, Arizona, on May 7, 2026.
Sports

Iran’s World Cup Training In Tucson Amid Ongoing US-Israel War

Kino Sports Complex is cutting grass to FIFA spec and securing hotel rooms for Team Melli, even as Trump vows 'complete victory' against Iran.

Mark Elibert73 days ago

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