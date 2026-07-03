Iraq

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Woman with headscarf and red lipstick smiling in a crowd
Pop Culture

Iraqi TikTok Influencer Om Fahad Shot and Killed Outside Her Home

Fahad previously faced legal and societal repercussions due to the nature of her content, which included dances.

Alex Ocho811 days ago
Life

Over 100 People Killed After Fire Erupts at Wedding in Iraq

Initial reports indicate the bride and groom survived the flames.

Jose Martinez1023 days ago
George W. Bush speaks at the White House
Life

Iraqi Citizen Arrested for Plotting to Kill Former President George W. Bush, FBI Alleges

An alleged ISIS operative living in Ohio was arrested by FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force agents on Tuesday over a plot to assassinate George W. Bush.

Brad Callas1515 days ago
Photograph of the city of Irbil Iraq
Life

Iran Says It Was Responsible for Missile Strike Close to U.S. Consulate in Iraq

Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile barrage that took place near a new U.S. consulate in Irbil, Iraq. No one was reportedly injured in the attack.

tara mahadevan1587 days ago
Colin Powell is seen on a stage.
Life

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary of State, Dead at 84 From COVID-19 Complications

In a statement, Colin Powell's family said the former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had been fully vaccinated.

Trace William Cowen1734 days ago
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donald-rumsfeld
Life

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dead at 88

Former defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate Donald Rumsfeld, who oversaw the deployment of U.S. forces in Iraq, has died at 88.

Joe Price1843 days ago
trump iraq
Life

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Killings of Iraqi and Iranian Military Commanders

A court in Baghdad, Iraq has issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump on charges of premeditated murder after a drone strike left two military commanders dead.

tara mahadevan2017 days ago
Jim Jones
Music

Jim Jones Debates Iraq War Veteran After Saying Being a Rapper Is 'More Dangerous Than Being a Soldier'

Jim Jones got into a back-and-forth with an Iraq war veteran on Instagram.

Joe Price2333 days ago
trump trauma
Life

34 Troops Suffered From Traumatic Brain Injuries After Iran Missile Attack; Trump Dismissed Them as 'Headaches'

Trump downplayed the American service members' concussion symptoms.

tara mahadevan2366 days ago
iran strike
Life

Iran Has Reportedly Launched Missiles at U.S. Bases in Iraq

The attack occurred just days after U.S. forces carried out an airstrike that killed Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani.

Joshua Espinoza2383 days ago
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Iran ATTA KENARE / AFP
Life

Experts Warn Iran Could Retaliate Against the U.S. With Cyberattacks

Iranian hackers have allegedly targeted American companies and institutions over the last decade.

Joshua Espinoza2386 days ago
Mark Ruffalo attends the premiere of 'Avengers: Infinity War.'
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres for Defending Her Friendship With George W. Bush

"We can’t even begin to talk about kindness."

Jose Martinez2473 days ago
ellen bush
Pop Culture

Ellen DeGeneres Responds to Criticism of Photo Showing Her and George W. Bush at Cowboys Game

"Here's the thing, I'm friends with George Bush, in fact I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have," DeGeneres said.

Abel Shifferaw2475 days ago
ICE
Life

Man Dies After He Was Deported to Iraq—a Country He Reportedly Never Lived In

Sources say Jimmy Aldaoud died Tuesday because he "was not being able to get his insulin" in Iraq.

Joshua Espinoza2536 days ago
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donald trump flag
Life

Trump Claims 'Hollywood Discriminates Against Our People' During CPAC Speech

During his long-winded speech at the CPAC, Trump took aim at Hollywood for allegedly discriminating against conservatives.

Hannah Lifshutz2693 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump Lands in Iraq for Surprise Visit to U.S. Troops

The journey marks Trump's first-ever visit to an active combat zone.

Joshua Espinoza2760 days ago

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