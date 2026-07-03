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Hailey Bieber Calls Rihanna One of Her Biggest Style Inspirations
Hailey Bieber praised Rihanna's style in her new 'Interview' cover story.
Jonah Hill Quietly Got Married and Welcomed His Second Child With Olivia Millar
In an interview with Martin Scorsese, the actor and filmmaker casually revealed that he's married to Millar and they recently had their second child.
Lily Allen Gives Advice on Sleeping With a Celebrity, Says It Should Be ‘Meticulously Planned’
Allen recently surprise-dropped her first album in seven years, 'West End Girl.'
Doja Cat on Loving Bisexual Men: ‘If My Man Is a Little Femme, I Have No Problem with That'
The 'Vie' artist says she doesn't mind if her man is "a little femme."
SZA Reflects on Being a 'Freakazoid' as a Kid: 'I'd Just Be Talking About All This Mystical Sh*t'
SZA and Chappell Roan chop it up in a new interview.
Ryan Coogler Recalls Asking Kendrick for a ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack Song, Ended up Making a Album
The filmmaker recalls how K.Dot's involvement on the soundtrack grew beyond original expectations.
Ryan Coogler Reflects on Being 'So Stressed Out' During 'Black Panther' in LeBron Conversation
Coogler's latest, 'Sinners,' is out this Friday.
Mike Tyson on How Doing Toad Venom Helped Him Come Out of Retirement: ‘This Is What God Told Me to Do'
Mike Tyson says he was spiritually motivated to get back in the ring after doing toad venom under the guidance of a shaman.
North West Names Tyler, the Creator and Nicki Minaj Among Her Favorite Artists, Plans to Be Them for Halloween
North was interviewed by her mother, Kim Kardashian, for the late Andy Warhol's still-going-strong celeb conversation publication.
Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Ben Affleck Divorce, Says Her ‘Whole F*cking World Exploded'
For 'Interview Magazine,' Jennifer Lopez spoke to comedian Nikki Glaser about finding self-love amid her separation from Ben Affleck.
Rihanna Recalls ASAP Rocky Grabbing Her Butt at 2012 VMAs, Making "Fashion Killa" Video Long Before Dating
The singer revealed the surprising way her management realized she had feelings for ASAP Rocky.
Rihanna Rocks Metallic Grill Similar to Kanye West and James Bond Villian ‘Jaws’
The 'Anti' singer graces the cover of 'Interview Magazine' for the spring issue.
Rihanna on ASAP Rocky Dressing Well, Wanting to Just Rock Sweats: 'I Be Feeling Bummy as Sh*t Next to This Man'
RiRi also said that being a mother of two has impacted her fashion choices.
Donald Glover Says Misogynoir Accusations 'Hurt' Him: 'It's Not True'
The 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' star was asked about his offbeat 'Interview' magazine feature, which contained the self-imposed question, "Are you afraid of Black women?"
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Interviewed by Kim Kardashian, Reveals Which Celebrities He'd Spend A Day With
He also spoke about his pre- and post-game rituals, and how he holds off on trash-talking until someone starts it.
Kylie Jenner Says She ‘Never Fully Cut’ Jordyn Woods From Her Life After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
The pair were recently spotted together for the first time since the 2019 scandal.
Tems Opens Up to Kendrick Lamar About Navigating Pressures of Success: ‘It’s Like Being In a Zoo’
In a conversation with Kendrick Lamar, the Oscar-nominated singer speaks candidly about her creative process and the importance of "trusting yourself."