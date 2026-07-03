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Hailey Bieber and Rihanna
Style

Hailey Bieber Calls Rihanna One of Her Biggest Style Inspirations

Hailey Bieber praised Rihanna's style in her new 'Interview' cover story.

tara mahadevan94 days ago
Jonah Hill, with a beard and glasses, wearing a black suit and white shirt, smiles while standing against a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Quietly Got Married and Welcomed His Second Child With Olivia Millar

In an interview with Martin Scorsese, the actor and filmmaker casually revealed that he's married to Millar and they recently had their second child.

Joe Price99 days ago
Lily Allen
Pop Culture

Lily Allen Gives Advice on Sleeping With a Celebrity, Says It Should Be ‘Meticulously Planned’

Allen recently surprise-dropped her first album in seven years, 'West End Girl.'

tara mahadevan259 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Doja Cat attends Doja Cat's "VIE" Album Launch Celebration on September 29, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Doja Cat on Loving Bisexual Men: ‘If My Man Is a Little Femme, I Have No Problem with That'

The 'Vie' artist says she doesn't mind if her man is "a little femme."

Jaelani Turner-Williams283 days ago
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Split image. Left: Ryan Coogler in a tuxedo with glasses; Kendrick Lamar in a denim jacket and cap, smiling.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Recalls Asking Kendrick for a ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack Song, Ended up Making a Album

The filmmaker recalls how K.Dot's involvement on the soundtrack grew beyond original expectations.

Alex Ocho457 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Mike Tyson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Starting 5" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Sports

Mike Tyson on How Doing Toad Venom Helped Him Come Out of Retirement: ‘This Is What God Told Me to Do'

Mike Tyson says he was spiritually motivated to get back in the ring after doing toad venom under the guidance of a shaman.

Jaelani Turner-Williams612 days ago
noth, tyler, and nicki
Music

North West Names Tyler, the Creator and Nicki Minaj Among Her Favorite Artists, Plans to Be Them for Halloween

North was interviewed by her mother, Kim Kardashian, for the late Andy Warhol's still-going-strong celeb conversation publication.

Trace William Cowen644 days ago
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Jennifer Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario
Music

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Ben Affleck Divorce, Says Her ‘Whole F*cking World Exploded'

For 'Interview Magazine,' Jennifer Lopez spoke to comedian Nikki Glaser about finding self-love amid her separation from Ben Affleck.

Jaelani Turner-Williams646 days ago
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Two performers on stage; Rihanna in red with a headset mic, ASAP Rocky in black with cap, engaging with the audience
Music

Rihanna Recalls ASAP Rocky Grabbing Her Butt at 2012 VMAs, Making "Fashion Killa" Video Long Before Dating

The singer revealed the surprising way her management realized she had feelings for ASAP Rocky.

Alex Ocho829 days ago
Beyoncé in a stylish ensemble with a graphic tee, layered necklaces, and oversized sunglasses
Style

Rihanna Rocks Metallic Grill Similar to Kanye West and James Bond Villian ‘Jaws’

The 'Anti' singer graces the cover of 'Interview Magazine' for the spring issue.

tara mahadevan829 days ago
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna walking together, A$AP in a striped suit, Rihanna in a ruffled black dress
Style

Rihanna on ASAP Rocky Dressing Well, Wanting to Just Rock Sweats: 'I Be Feeling Bummy as Sh*t Next to This Man'

RiRi also said that being a mother of two has impacted her fashion choices.

tara mahadevan829 days ago
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Says Misogynoir Accusations 'Hurt' Him: 'It's Not True'

The 'Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith' star was asked about his offbeat 'Interview' magazine feature, which contained the self-imposed question, "Are you afraid of Black women?"

Jaelani Turner-Williams885 days ago
Pop Culture

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Interviewed by Kim Kardashian, Reveals Which Celebrities He'd Spend A Day With

He also spoke about his pre- and post-game rituals, and how he holds off on trash-talking until someone starts it.

Louis Pavlakos952 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Says She ‘Never Fully Cut’ Jordyn Woods From Her Life After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

The pair were recently spotted together for the first time since the 2019 scandal.

tara mahadevan963 days ago
tems performing
Music

Tems Opens Up to Kendrick Lamar About Navigating Pressures of Success: ‘It’s Like Being In a Zoo’

In a conversation with Kendrick Lamar, the Oscar-nominated singer speaks candidly about her creative process and the importance of "trusting yourself."

Trace William Cowen1053 days ago

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