Donald Glover denies claims of misogynoir that some have placed on him.

While being interviewed alongside Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine for The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old was asked about producing Malia Obama's upcoming short film. The discussion then transitioned into Glover's 2022 Interview Magazine feature, where he famously interviewed himself, and asked, "Are you afraid of Black women?" Instead of indulging himself, Glover sidestepped his own question altogether.

But Glover points at his detractors as a reason he brought it up, telling THR, "I felt like it was something that people always say, but no one ever asked because I felt like people really don’t want to know. It is a better narrative. But anybody who actually knows me knows how much that hurts me."

He continued, "But I also realize it doesn’t matter. People are not going to read this and be like, 'Wow, I was wrong.'"

As for what he does to emotionally release after processing his "hurt," Glover said that his method is "to go play with my kids and be happy and be present."

"Because my kids know that and they’re the only ones who matter. Or my mom knows that, and she’s the only one who matters," he continued. "Or Quinta [Brunson] knows that, and she’s the only one who matters. People who actually know me. And also, it’s not true. When I walk down the street in Atlanta, that’s not what happens."

Glover has faced accusations of misogynoir throughout his career, from firing back against claims that his former FX show, Atlanta, wasn't for a Black demographic, to joking about having a preference for Asian women in his stand-up career. Also in the THR interview, Glover revealed that he'd gotten married to his wife, Michelle White, with whom he has three children.