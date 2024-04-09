Rihanna on ASAP Rocky Dressing Well, Wanting to Just Rock Sweats: 'I Be Feeling Bummy as Sh*t Next to This Man'

When asked if she feels competitive with the “Praise the Lord” rapper, she said, “No.”

Now that she has two children under two years old, she explained that she has had to adjust some of her stylistic choices due to motherhood.

“It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’ Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”