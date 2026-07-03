Latest Stories
North West Wants to Be a Rapper, Basketball Player, Artist, and More: ‘I Want to Own Yeezy and SKIMS’
North West spoke with 'i-D' about being her own style icon and said if she could meet any person, it'd be Tupac Shakur.
Even Frank Ocean Is Down With This Whole McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Hysteria
Frank Ocean speaks on the 'Rick and Morty' sauce hysteria and more in a new photo essay.
Kendrick Lamar Believes His Verses on "Fear" Are the Best He's Ever Written
Knowing Kendrick, he'll top these verses on his next project.
Rihanna's 10 Best Magazine Covers, Ranked
A definitive ranking of Rihanna's best magazine covers ever.
Gosha Rubchinskiy Chats Hype, Streetwear, Skinny Jeans and More in New Interview
Russian designer and photographer Gosha Rubchinskiy chats hype, streetwear, skinny jeans and more in new interview.
Missy Elliott: "I Thank God For Somebody Like Pharrell Who Stayed In My Ear"
"Who turns down Pharrell?"
Virgil Abloh Offers Valuable Advice for Anyone Trying to Make it in Fashion
"Furniture—that's what's next..." - Virgil Abloh
Adele On The Delay of '25': "I Just Couldn't Access Myself"
No topic is off limits for the singer's first interview in three years.
Supreme Reveals Special Edition "i-D" Magazine Cover
Supreme partners with i-D magazine for a 35th anniversary cover.
A$AP Rocky Tells "i-D" Why He Prefers Dark Fashion, Why He'll Never Design a Clothing Line, and His Current Drug of Choice
A$AP Rocky speaks on why his fashion and music reflect each other, and why he'll never design his own brand.