Kylie Jenner Says She ‘Never Fully Cut’ Jordyn Woods From Her Life After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods famously fell out in 2019 following the cheating scandal that involved Woods and Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson.

Recently, though, Jenner and Woods have been spotted together in public for the first time since the controversy. In a new conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine, Jenner shared more details on where she and Woods’ friendship stands.

“My last question is a little intense, but we all want to know,” Lawrence began. “Obviously, there was a huge trauma many years ago, but we’ve recently seen that you are friends with Jordyn [Woods] again. How is that? How did that happen? What up?”

Jenner explained that she and Woods have “stayed in touch throughout the years.” While they weren’t seen in public together, they would still “meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything.”