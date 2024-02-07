Missy Elliott Rocks Original Outfits From Her Classic Videos in 2024

Missy Elliott hopped into her closet and rediscovered some of her most iconic music video looks for a surprise montage.

In a clip shared to X on Tuesday, Elliott wrote, "I found all my ORINAL [sic] outfits I wore in some of my most ICONIC videos & I decided to see what I would look like in these fits in the year 2024."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee continued, "So I wanted to show yall [sic] me in the ORIGINAL clothes I kept from these videos."

Elliott started with her 1997 Hype Williams-directed video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly), also her breakout hit. Sitting atop a grassy hill that replicated the cartoonish video, Elliott wore straighted hair and a green tracksuit.