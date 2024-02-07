Missy Elliott Rocks Original Outfits From Her Classic Videos in 2024

Missy Elliott hopped into her closet and rediscovered some of her most iconic music video looks for a surprise montage.
In a clip shared to X on Tuesday, Elliott wrote, "I found all my ORINAL [sic] outfits I wore in some of my most ICONIC videos & I decided to see what I would look like in these fits in the year 2024."
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee continued, "So I wanted to show yall [sic] me in the ORIGINAL clothes I kept from these videos."
Elliott started with her 1997 Hype Williams-directed video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly), also her breakout hit. Sitting atop a grassy hill that replicated the cartoonish video, Elliott wore straighted hair and a green tracksuit.
The montage transitioned into her 1999 single "Hot Boyz," where Elliott wore a two-piece bedazzled red and white look and oversized hoops. Rocking a fiery red wig, Elliott jumped into "Sock It 2 Me," before ushering in her fuschia attire from "Beep Me 911."
For "Gossip Folk," Elliott reminded fans of her pink Kangol and Adidas tracksuit era, also replicating the video's fun choreography. Although Elliott's final outfit was never before seen, she still took the opportunity to revisit her 2001 song "Lick Shots."
Elliott's influence in hip-hop fashion has been enduring for nearly 30 years, but in her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech last November, the artist reflected on women in rap whose heights she once aspired to reach.
"I didn’t wanna call out any names, but I have to say Pepa who is here from Salt-N-Pepa? Her and Queen Latifah, [MC] Lyte, Roxanne Shante, so many," Elliott said. "Monie [Love], all those ones before me gave me their shoulders to stand on. So I just wanna take the time. My people say, “Hey, go up there, and you know, people wanna hear from you, how you feel.” But these are the people who inspired me. And if it wasn’t for them and their music, I probably wouldn’t be standing here."