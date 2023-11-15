Toyota Brings Workshops, Community Week, and the Ultimate Afterparty to ComplexCon

ComplexCon is returning to the Long Beach Convention Center on Nov. 18–19, and the weekend will feature a host of major events—including workshops, an after-party, and more—presented by Toyota.

Things kick off with Community Week, held in conjunction with Long Beach Polytechnic High School. Local students and community organizations will gather for a week of creativity, with workshops led by popular designers NickyChulo and Blu Boy .

Students will have access to two days of mentorship from both artists. They’ll learn to elevate their work with the help of these ambitious creators, who are carving their own paths in the industry. But the mentorship doesn’t stop there, because ComplexCon attendees will be able to sign up for and engage in workshops with both artists as well.