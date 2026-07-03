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A Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 2/3 Hybrid
Combining elements of the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3.
Ontario Government to Legislate Lower Gas and Fuel Taxes
On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford promised to slash gas and fuel taxes for at least six months starting July 1st amid record-high gas prices.
Premiere: Sam Drysdale Drops Debut LP ‘Testarossa [Fully Loaded]’ With Music Video f/ Notifi
Sam Drysdale has just released his debut full-length album, 'Testarossa: Fully Loaded' alongside the music video for "Testarossa" featuring Notifi.
BMW's Hybrid-Electric Concept Car Reveal Was the Toast of Art Basel
BMW unveils their new Concept MX, a hybrid-electric concept vehicle during Art Basel 2021 as a high-powered response to the future of climate change
Lamborghini Announces Plan to Release First All-Electric Car by 2030
Lamborghini detailed its strategy for the next 10 years, including plans for both a transition to hybrid and an eventual move into the all-electric market.
The 10 Best Road Trips to Take in Canada This Fall
From the Cabot Trail to the Gaspé Peninsula, here are some getaways you can embark on right in Canada's backyard.
Tesla Unveil Crossover SUV Model Y
Elon Musk and Tesla have officially unveiled their latest electric car.
The Allbirds 'Sustain This' Event In NYC Is All About Living Green
Natasha hits the Allbirds 'Sustain This' event in NYC to check out their new sustainable Tree Topper shoe.
Elon Musk Really Has a Tequila Called 'Teslaquila'
Musk has not made it clear whether the bottles will be for sale or used as a promotional item for the company.
Electric and Hybrid Cars Made Up More Than Half of Norway's New Auto Sales in 2017
The Scandinavian country is ahead of the curve.
Ford Is Dropping Nearly $5 Billion to Launch 13 New Electric Cars by 2020
The future is very electric.
Are These Custom Nike Free Moccasins Better Than visvims?
Someone placed a Minnetonka Moccasin upper on a Nike Free sole. Here are the results.
Look Into Lamborghini's Hybrid Future With the 910HP Asterion
Lamborghini's future is powerful hybrid powertrains.
Mercedes Is Going to Test Wireless Charging For the Hybrid S-Class
Because taking 15 seconds to plug something in can't be made to be luxurious.
The Next Gen Bugatti Veyron Will Be a 1,500 Hp Hybrid
Hopefully it loses some weight too.
Audi Created a Power-Generating Hybrid Suspension
Audi has confirmed that it has developed hybrid suspension technology to generate power for cars.
VW Is Now Selling the World's Most Fuel-Efficient Vehicle
Volkswagen has started selling the XL1, the world's most fuel-efficient vehicle.
Lexus Isn't Feeling the Plug-In Hybrid
Lexus Vice President said hydrogen vehicles are better than plug-in hybrids.