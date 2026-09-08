Marjua Estevez Portrait

Marjua Estevez

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Joined December 2018 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

BMW Concept MX unveiling

BMW's Hybrid-Electric Concept Car Reveal Was the Toast of Art Basel

BMW unveils their new Concept MX, a hybrid-electric concept vehicle during Art Basel 2021 as a high-powered response to the future of climate change

Marjua Estevez1745 days ago
Jerry Cahill Vuse Mural

Florida Visual Artist Combines His Love of Fine Art and Fast Cars to Inspire Creativity in Others

Visual artist Jerry Cahill speaks on the inspiration for his partnership with Vuse and how the Vuse Design Challenge combines INDYCAR racing with art.

Marjua Estevez1960 days ago
Spotify Latinx Lead Update

Celebrating Latinx Creators Everyday

For Spotify, celebrating Latinx heritage is bigger than one month. From J Balvin & Bad Bunny to podcasters & songwriters, Spotify amplifies Latinx voices.

Marjua Estevez2152 days ago
Amara La Negra

How Amara La Negra Spent the Biggest Year in Latin Music

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra opens up about colorism within the Latin community, her thoughts on Tekashi 6ix9ine, and embracing women of all colors

Marjua Estevez2822 days ago

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