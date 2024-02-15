A Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 2/3 Hybrid

Later this year, Jordan Brand will introduce its latest hybrid, the Air Jordan 2/3. The model reimagines the Air Jordan 2 Low with the Air bubble-infused tooling that famously cushioned the Air Jordan 3 a season later. One of the first two colorways, "White/Black," is seen here in detail.

As straightforward as it gets colorway-wise, this pair features a white leather upper with contrasting black details. The Jordan 3 sole has been pre-aged with a yellow hue, giving these the appearance of samples from the archives rather than a new concept.

According to zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Black" is expected to be released this summer for $160.

Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Black"

Release Date: Summer 2024

Color: White/Black-Sail-Cement Grey

Style #: FD0383-100

Price: $160